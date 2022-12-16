Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hug each other, dance with an imaginary Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were all smiles on the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16. From dancing to the track from Vicky-Kiara’s film Govinda Naam Mera, to dancing with an imaginary Katrina Kaif, Salman stole the show.

After dancing to the song Bijli, Vicky and Kiara were given a hilarious task by Salman, in which they were to act out a scene in which they are dancing on the roof when Vicky’s wife unexpectedly enters the scene. Vicky and Kiara gave their best performance, but the funniest part of the act was Vicky’s reaction when an imaginary Katrina caught him dancing with another woman. Salman, however, completely stole the show when he began dancing with Vicky’s wife and the group laughed. Salman then gave a hug to Vicky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 after keeping their relationship a secret for a few years. According to reports, Salman and Katrina dated each other for seven long years before parting ways in 2010.

Earlier, Katrina graced the show to promote her film Phone Bhoot. When Katrina asked Salman if he would like to spy on anyone, the actor said, “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai.” Salman then added, “Loving hai, caring hai. Ya daring hai? Uske bare mein baat karta hoon, aap blushing hai.”

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal role. Vicky will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. Kiara is currently busy shooting Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.