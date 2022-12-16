scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hug each other, dance with an imaginary Katrina Kaif

On the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will have a blast.

salman khan- katrina kaif- vicky kaushalSalman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hug each other. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were all smiles on the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16. From dancing to the track from Vicky-Kiara’s film Govinda Naam Mera, to dancing with an imaginary Katrina Kaif, Salman stole the show. 

After dancing to the song Bijli, Vicky and Kiara were given a hilarious task by Salman, in which they were to act out a scene in which they are dancing on the roof when Vicky’s wife unexpectedly enters the scene. Vicky and Kiara gave their best performance, but the funniest part of the act was Vicky’s reaction when an imaginary Katrina caught him dancing with another woman. Salman, however, completely stole the show when he began dancing with Vicky’s wife and the group laughed. Salman then gave a hug to Vicky.

 

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 after keeping their relationship a secret for a few years. According to reports, Salman and Katrina dated each other for seven long years before parting ways in 2010. 

Earlier, Katrina graced the show to promote her film Phone Bhoot. When Katrina asked Salman if he would like to spy on anyone, the actor said,  “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai.” Salman then added, “Loving hai, caring hai. Ya daring hai? Uske bare mein baat karta hoon, aap blushing hai.”

Also read |Govinda Naam Mera movie review: Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani film feels stretched, forgettable

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal role. Vicky will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. Kiara is currently busy shooting Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. 

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 01:40:42 pm
Ranveer SIngh- Rohit Shetty- Cirkus promotions- Indian Idol
Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote Cirkus on Indian Idol 13 with Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, See pictures
