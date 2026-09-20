Salman Khan advises actresses to ‘slap’ paparazzi clicking inappropriate pictures

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan spoke about the troubling paparazzi culture in Mumbai. Addressing the contestants, Salman called out photographers for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses from intrusive angles. He even advised actresses to slap photographers who resort to such tactics.
Salman Khan on paparazzi taking inappropriate pictures of actresses
During the Bigg Boss 20 episode, Salman Khan called out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of actresses. Addressing Mahhi Vij, he said, “Mahhi, do you know, nowadays there is a new trend: when you are getting out of your car, the camera is focusing on your thighs, and while sitting in the car it focuses on your (gestures towards backside). Only so that the paparazzi get a hip shot. They take a shot from behind, which none of the heroines like. There must be a few who would allow that, but what about the rest who don’t like it? In between, I saw Saiee Manjrekar, who worked with us in Dabangg; she became so awkward due to this. Neha Dhupia fired them. Even my own niece was walking, and this shot was taken from behind. Why? And then they captioned it as, ‘Guess Who?'”
Salman further slammed the paparazzi and said, “Who are these people? I am saying this to all the girls who don’t like this; wherever it happens, just give them a slap. Ask them to take the same shot of their mothers or sisters and put it on social media. Disgusting people. Who made them so big? Who gave them a press card? What is their mentality? Some people want to do it and don’t mind it at all, but 90 percent of the girls I know, and those who have become mothers now and are married, never wanted this earlier, and they don’t want this even now. Still, they keep doing this. I want to see these guys trying to take back shots. If I find out who they are, then… It’s about everyone: actors, influencers, and politicians too.”
He also lauded the Bigg Boss team and said, “In this show, there are 108 cameras. One cameraman has never taken an untoward shot. You guys are in compromising positions all the time. We will never put a woman down or show something like this. People call Bigg Boss a controversial, aggressive, and challenging show, but this doesn’t happen.”
Jaya Bachchan, too, has criticised paparazzi culture in the past. In a conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Jaya said, “My relationship with the media is fantastic. I am a product of the media. My father was a journalist, and I have immense respect for them. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country?”
She further added, “Yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke ghoomte hain, they think that just because they have a mobile phone, they can take your picture and say whatever they want. The kind of comments they pass — kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai? And these people will represent us? Just because they can upload content on YouTube or social media platforms?”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More