Salman Khan advises actresses to ‘slap’ paparazzi clicking inappropriate pictures

On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan spoke about the troubling paparazzi culture in Mumbai. Addressing the contestants, Salman called out photographers for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses from intrusive angles. He even advised actresses to slap photographers who resort to such tactics.

Salman Khan on paparazzi taking inappropriate pictures of actresses

During the Bigg Boss 20 episode, Salman Khan called out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of actresses. Addressing Mahhi Vij, he said, “Mahhi, do you know, nowadays there is a new trend: when you are getting out of your car, the camera is focusing on your thighs, and while sitting in the car it focuses on your (gestures towards backside). Only so that the paparazzi get a hip shot. They take a shot from behind, which none of the heroines like. There must be a few who would allow that, but what about the rest who don’t like it? In between, I saw Saiee Manjrekar, who worked with us in Dabangg; she became so awkward due to this. Neha Dhupia fired them. Even my own niece was walking, and this shot was taken from behind. Why? And then they captioned it as, ‘Guess Who?'”