Salman Khan addresses allegation that Bigg Boss is scripted: ‘Duniya ka koi bhi writer iss show ko nahi likh sakta’

The day has finally arrived; Salman Khan will kickstart the new season of Bigg Boss on Saturday. The Bollywood star will introduce the celebrity contestants to fans in a grand premiere episode. With Bigg Boss all set to play the game along with housemates this season, Salman said that he is excited to see what’s in store this season.

“Bigg Boss has always been very righteous and straightforward. Now that he will be playing the game himself, I am sure he will play it likewise,” he said. In a video shared by Colors TV, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also revealed the one question he’s tired of answering about the reality show. Sharing that people should stop questioning whether the show is scripted, Salman said, “Scripted hai ya yeh log apne ghar wapas jaate hai, aisa kuch nahi hai (This show is neither scripted nor do contestants go back home). It would be better if people stop asking such questions. Once you go inside, you are not allowed to walk out.”

He added, “You cannot script a show like Bigg Boss. Duniya ka koi writer iss show ko likh hi nahi skta (No writer in this world will be able to write a show like Bigg Boss).”

In the video, he also opened up about what irks him the most about contestants. While he shared that everyone has their own strategy, he will never support the ones who want to irritate others to progress in the show. “And even if they want to do that, they should be honest about it. Also, contestants should stop abusing, and focus more on the tasks and their game,” he added.

At the press launch of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan discussed how, at times, it’s important to control people in the house. Stating that it’s the interaction with contestants that keeps bringing him back to the show every year, the host said, “I get to meet so many people and whenever everyone goes off track, I like getting them back in the right way. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. The four months that we are on air, we do develop a bond,” he said.

Bigg Boss 16 will air its premiere episode on October 1. Following that, the show will air from Monday-Friday at 10 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends. However for a change, this time Salman Khan will be meeting the contestants on Friday and Saturday, and not on Sunday.