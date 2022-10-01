scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Salman Khan addresses allegation that Bigg Boss is scripted: ‘Duniya ka koi bhi writer iss show ko nahi likh sakta’

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Salman Khan opened up about the constant allegations that the reality show is scripted. He also revealed what irks him the most about contestants.

bigg boss, salman khanSalman Khan is back as the host of Bigg Boss 16.

The day has finally arrived; Salman Khan will kickstart the new season of Bigg Boss on Saturday. The Bollywood star will introduce the celebrity contestants to fans in a grand premiere episode. With Bigg Boss all set to play the game along with housemates this season, Salman said that he is excited to see what’s in store this season.

“Bigg Boss has always been very righteous and straightforward. Now that he will be playing the game himself, I am sure he will play it likewise,” he said. In a video shared by Colors TV, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also revealed the one question he’s tired of answering about the reality show. Sharing that people should stop questioning whether the show is scripted, Salman said, “Scripted hai ya yeh log apne ghar wapas jaate hai, aisa kuch nahi hai (This show is neither scripted nor do contestants go back home). It would be better if people stop asking such questions. Once you go inside, you are not allowed to walk out.”

Follow |Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman Khan show to premiere tonight

He added, “You cannot script a show like Bigg Boss. Duniya ka koi writer iss show ko likh hi nahi skta (No writer in this world will be able to write a show like Bigg Boss).”

 

In the video, he also opened up about what irks him the most about contestants. While he shared that everyone has their own strategy, he will never support the ones who want to irritate others to progress in the show. “And even if they want to do that, they should be honest about it. Also, contestants should stop abusing, and focus more on the tasks and their game,” he added.

Also Read |Salman Khan reveals mother Salma has stopped watching Bigg Boss, comments on his Rs 1000 cr fee: ‘Never earned this much in my life’

At the press launch of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan discussed how, at times, it’s important to control people in the house. Stating that it’s the interaction with contestants that keeps bringing him back to the show every year, the host said, “I get to meet so many people and whenever everyone goes off track, I like getting them back in the right way. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. The four months that we are on air, we do develop a bond,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...

Bigg Boss 16 will air its premiere episode on October 1. Following that, the show will air from Monday-Friday at 10 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends. However for a change, this time Salman Khan will be meeting the contestants on Friday and Saturday, and not on Sunday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 04:45:56 pm
Next Story

Suriya dedicates National Award to ‘Anabana fans’ and father Sivakumar. See picture

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement