Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka Vaar update: Salman Khan gets emotional on completing 10 years as host

This week, Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also air on Monday. This week, Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also air on Monday.

After celebrating his birthday on December 27 and welcoming his niece Ayat Sharma into the world, Salman Khan was back on the stage of Bigg Boss 13 in Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode started on a shocking note as the superstar was seen entering the Bigg Boss house and cleaning the kitchen and washroom area after the housemates refused to clean the house under Shehnaz Gill’s captaincy. The housemates were pretty embarrassed to see Salman cleaning their mess and promised to diligently complete their duties in the house.

As the episode proceeded, Bigg Boss called Salman Khan to Sultani Akhada. As soon as Salman entered the room, he was given a pleasant surprise by Bigg Boss. Salman, who completed 10 years as the host of the reality show, was taken down the memory lane. The actor, who joined the show in Bigg Boss season 4, was shown how over the years he turned into a friend and family for the housemates as well as the audience. As Bigg Boss thanked Salman for his contribution and attachment to the show, an overwhelmed Bhaijaan told the audience that he is not going to quit the show.

Soon, the housemates also paid tribute to Salman and his career. The actor, who completed 30 years in the industry, saw performances by Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

.@BeingSalmanKhan ke janamdin aur unke #BiggBoss mein 10 saal complete karne par gharwalon ne kiye unke liye kuch special dance performances!

Dekhiye yeh special episode aaj raat 9 baje. Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/adnh6O8C8m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2019

Salman, who usually hosts Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday and Sunday, will host Monday’s episode too. The episode will air from 10 pm onwards. Salman will ring in New Year with the housemates on Bigg Boss. The audience will also see Sunil Grover back as Gutthi on the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd