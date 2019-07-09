Salman Ali: Proud to turn a coach for Superstar Singer contestants

This weekend, Superstar Singer will find its top 16 contestants. The kids’ singing reality show has Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges while Jay Bhanushali takes charge as the host. Young talents Salman Ali, Jyotica Tangri, Nitin Kumar and Sachin Valmiki have been chosen as the mentors for the kiddies on the show.

Salman Ali, as readers would know had won the last season of Indian Idol. The Haryana lad recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about life after winning the championship, his role as the captain and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How has life changed after winning Indian Idol?

It has definitely changed, and only for the better. I met the media as a contestant and now I am giving interviews as the captain of Superstar Singer. What more could I ask for? It’s a proud moment to turn a coach for these talents.

The amount of love and blessings that I have received in the past few months have been overwhelming. Wherever I go, people gather to meet me. Also, monetarily, I finally feel settled as we have managed to pay off all the loans. And now I am really looking forward to this exciting new stint.

During Indian Idol, all that you had to be worried about was your performance. Now you have a team’s responsibility on your shoulders. Does that add pressure?

Honestly, even when I was a contestant, I never took any pressure. I believe one should just go on and sing from their heart on the stage. My aim in Indian Idol was to win hearts, I never worried about competition. As for these kids, I always believe that children are God’s biggest gifts. They have such purity in their hearts and are passionate about their craft. There is definitely a responsibility but there’s no added pressure for sure.

What kind of a coach are you?

I can never be strict with kids (laughs). Also, I feel children learn better when you become one of them. They know only the language of love. A lot also depends on their mood. So we can never push them for anything. Fortunately for us, we have found the best of talents. So I am just guiding rather than teaching them. Training becomes easier when you have students who want to learn. And I am proud of the bunch that we have found for the show.

There’s always criticism around kids’ reality shows that it takes away the innocence of children. What’s your take on the same?

I really don’t feel that it happens. A show runs for about four-six months; it’s too short a time to take away the innocence of a child. On the contrary, I feel that the child and their family gain respect through these platforms. They get recognition and more love. Children are too pure to be worried about competition. It’s their love towards the craft that gets them on these shows.

What’s happening on the work front for you?

So I have already sung for the film Sui Dhaaga and Sony TV’s shows Chandragupta Maurya and Vignaharta Ganesh. There are few other projects that I am in talks with. I believe a lot also depends on luck.

Reality series also helps one gain fans worldwide which in return gets you numerous live shows. Has that become a good source of income for artistes?

As you mentioned we do have fans all across and it’s never possible to meet them. Through these shows, we get a chance to interact with them. There is so much love out there. As artistes, that emotion of meeting fans and seeing their happiness is so much better than just earning money. So live shows are more of a source of happiness for me.