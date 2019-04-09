Sakshi Tanwar on daughter Dityaa: Motherhood is about sleepless nights and endless joy

Popular film and television actor Sakshi Tanwar adopted a nine-month-old baby girl in October last year. Calling her the ‘answer to all her prayers’, Sakshi named the child Dityaa, which is another name for Goddess Lakshmi.

The actor was recently seen in a power-packed performance in The Final Call and Ekta Kapoor’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 3. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sakshi shared that she enjoys working for web series as that doesn’t demand a long commitment, unlike television. For the actor, her daughter is now her first priority.

Excerpts from the conversation:

We recently saw a picture of you and Ekta (Kapoor) out on a play date with your kids. Do you all discuss your experiences with each other?

Of course, we talk like any other parent. Every time we meet, we end up only discussing our children. For Ekta, the experience is really new. I now talk like a pro with her. We have known each other for more than 19 years. We have had a very beautiful bond and now it’s like taking it to a different level altogether.

So how has motherhood been treating you?

I am going through exactly the same phases as every mother. I must add that it’s all about sleepless nights, but endless joy. My friends keep telling me that I am no more the same Sakshi. Honestly, I really want to wrap up everything and rush back home by 8 pm now, as my daughter’s nanny leaves around the same time. I want to spend all my time with her. It’s been close to seven months that I have even watched a film at the theatre. I just don’t feel like going out and leaving her alone. For me, she is far more entertaining than anything or anyone.

Were your parents supportive of your decision of adopting a child?

Of course. It took me 18 years to convince them to come and live with me. They would come, stay for a month or two and then leave. But ever since Dityaa has come in the family, they are happily staying with me. The other day I heard my mother talking to a relative, saying that it wouldn’t be possible for them to come back now. That just made my day (laughs).

And what about society?

How does it matter? Forget about this, whatever decision I make in life, they have no say in it. As a responsible and independent individual, I can make my own decisions.

All said and done, it’s still going to be a challenge to talk about adoption to your child. Have you thought about how you will discuss it with her?

One definitely thinks about this all the time. But that’s a bridge we will cross once the time is right.