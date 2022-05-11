Sakshi Tanwar says she did not attend any weddings for 8 years while shooting Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: ‘I wouldn’t get time’

Actor Sakshi Tanwar’s career is flourishing with her appearances in several web shows and movies. But before moving to the big screen and digital platform, it was television which made Sakshi a popular name across the country. She essayed the role of Parvati in Star Plus’ hit daily Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii for eight years (2000-2008). Since it was the beginning of her acting career, Sakshi gave the Ekta Kapoor show her everything. In a new interview, the actor revealed how she worked very hard on the show and didn’t do anything besides focus on her work.

Talking about the time when she was shooting for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi said ‘the only thing’ she did was work for those eight years. “I did not attend any weddings, nothing. I wouldn’t get time,” Sakshi told Femina in a latest interview. But the actor has no qualms about it as she believes that television might be demanding but “nothing polishes you like television”.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii went on air in 2000 and ran successfully until 2008. The show revolved around Sakshi’s character Parvati who gets married in a Marwari joint family. The various episodes of the show showcased the daily struggles of Parvati in dealing with many household problems. It also starred Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Achint Kaur, Mohnish Bahl, Shweta Kawatra, and others.

Ali Asgar and Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. (Express archive photo) Ali Asgar and Sakshi Tanwar in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. (Express archive photo)

Having worked so hard for many years, Sakshi has now learned how to balance her work with her personal life. She now wants to spend time with her daughter Dityaa whom she adopted in 2018. She said she now does the work that fits in her life, and accommodates her daughter and family. She added that she drops her and picks her up from school every day.

Sakshi Tanwar was last seen in the Netflix series Mai where she essayed the role of a doting mother. It also featured actors Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, and Prashant Narayanan, among others.