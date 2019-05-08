Saif Ali Khan to make his TV debut with Dipika Kakar’s show

Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his television debut with Star Plus’ Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. Earlier titled Pani Puri, the show stars Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover. Saif will be part of the first episode and act as a narrator for the couple’s love story.

Advertising

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “It’s a fun sequence where Saif will be seen giving a monologue describing the couple. They will be seen planning to go on a date and Saif will have a fun conversation around that. It will more be of an introduction to the couple and their different personalities. The Bollywood star recently shot for his part at a studio in Mumbai.”

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has been roped in as a narrator for a TV show. Last year, romance king Shah Rukh Khan was the one to introduce starstruck lovers Anurag and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay to the audience.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum will be Dipika Kakar’s comeback to fiction after Sasural Simar Ka. She did appear for a cameo in Qayamat Ki Raat last year before her participation in Bigg Boss 12. Dipika will be playing an actor in the daily. On the other hand, popularly known for Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Karan V Grover will be seen playing a cardiologist in the serial. He was last seen in the web series Spotlight.

Advertising

Produced by Sandiip Sikcand, the daily will hit screens in June. Interestingly, Divyanka Tripathi was the first choice to play the lead role. Sandiip had reached out to her when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was said to be going off air. But with the show getting an extension, Dipika Kakar was roped in. Divyanka, now, will play a cameo, as the producer considers her as his lucky mascot.

Dipika Kakar’s arch nemesis from Bigg Boss 12 Romil Chaudhary will also make his television debut with this show. Playing Dipika’s love interest, Romil will have a pivotal role to play in the daily.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum also stars Tanaaz Irani, Shalini Kapoor, Waseem Mushtaq, Abhishek Malik among more.