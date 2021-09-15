Saif Ali Khan says wedding with Kareena Kapoor was planned as an intimate affair: ‘But Kapoor family has at least 200 people’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married on October 16, 2012. Though the couple tried to have an intimate ceremony, the planning was all in vain, thanks to the size of the Kapoor family. In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Saif, who came to promote his film Bhoot Police, joked about how despite wanting his wedding with Kareena to be a close-knit affair, it turned out to be an extravagant affair.

The latest promo of the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma’s show has him asking Yami Gautam about her intimate wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She replied, “It was my naani who told us we will follow the Covid-19 protocol, thus, we had only 20 people present at the wedding.” Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests.

On hearing Yami’s response, Saif said, “Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (When we were getting married, we also decided we will only invite close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people).”

A picture from Saif and Kareena’s wedding. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram) A picture from Saif and Kareena’s wedding. (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)

The actor, who is a father to four children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first wife Amrita Singh, and Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Khan with Kareena, also expressed his fear of expensive weddings. “Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se. Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I am very scared of expensive weddings. I have four children),” said Saif, leaving everyone in splits.

On the work front, Saif’s latest film Bhoot Police has received a positive response. The film, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is a horror comedy. It is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and written by Sumit Batheja and Pooja Ladha Surti. It also stars Arjun Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey.