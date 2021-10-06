Saif Ali Khan says he received calls from distressed tenants about leakages, broken air conditioner: ‘Main bhi chota sa landlord hun’

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shared an ‘uncensored’ version of The Kapil Sharma Show‘s episode featuring The Bhoot Police cast. Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam had a great time on the show and shared a few interesting stories from their real-life experiences.

On the show, Kapil asked Jacqueline about renting Priyanka Chopra’s bungalow in Mumbai. The actor replied, “Yes, it’s a beautiful house.” He then inquired Saif about renting his property, to which the Nawab of Pataudi said, “Yes, and the news was out on the internet even before I reached home after the registry.” He then also joked about attending calls from distressed tenants who complained about a broken air conditioner or leakage in the house. “Mujhe phones aate hain ki ac ka ye, yahan leak ho raha hai, toh ye calls attend karne ke baad mujhe laga kisi manager ko hire karna padega (I started getting calls about leakage and AC not working in the house, then I thought I have to hire a manager to handle all of it),” Saif told Kapil. “Pehle main hi karta tha (At first, I would attend to such calls personally),” he said.

Also, Kapil asked Saif about earning from his web series Tandav both as an actor and from renting the Pataudi palace for shooting. Saif joked about earning from both things but added that the income from his ancestral home goes to his mother Sharmila Tagore. He said, “Vo meri maa le leti hain (My mother takes all the money).” Jokingly, he added, “Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon (I am only a Nawab in name).”

On the show, Yami also talked about having a supernatural experience on the sets of the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. She shared that she was staying at a beautiful property in Mussoorie. When she went to her room and tried to relax by watching TV, it didn’t work. Then her iPad, despite being fully charged, didn’t work either.

Finally, she decided to sleep and requested whosoever was in the room with folded hands to let her sleep. But something weird happened when she woke up the next morning. “Subah jab main uthi hoon aur jab meri hairstylist mere baal kar rahi thi, mere baalon mein kuch tha. Jab woh curling iron use kar rahi thi, woh melt ho raha tha. Woh wax tha candle ka (When I was getting my hair done in the morning, there was something in it. When the hairstylist used the curling iron, something was melting. It was candle wax),” Yami Gautam said. The actor had no idea where did the wax come from in her hair and it stayed in her hair for the next 15 days.

