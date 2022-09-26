Saif Ali Khan reveals his Kal Ho Na Ho photo was put on an international dating app: ‘Baad mein pata chala…’

The Vikram Vedha team featured on The Kapil Sharma Show, including Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Yogita Bhayani and director duo Gayatri-Pushkar. Among the laughter and banter, there were several revelations. Saif brought to light that his photo from Kal Ho Na Ho was on an international dating app.

During the course of the episode, Kapil Sharma took a playful dig at Saif Ali Khan’s House Of Pataudi clothing line. He asked whether everyone in Pataudi only wears the clothes made by the House Of Pataudi. Saif responded that whichever clothes from the clothing line don’t end up being sold, he goes on to wear those himself. “Sab naye kapde milte hain, aur jo kapde bikte nahin, main pehenta hoon. (You get new clothes at Pataudi house and the ones that don’t get sold, I wear them).”

In another part of the episode, Kapil jokes about how Saif is always ‘catching’ people in his films, referring to Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and now Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. Kapil then asked Saif how he catches the hens whenever he goes to his Pataudi farm. Saif answered that he has kept roosters for this job, leaving everyone in splits.

As part of the trolling segment of the show, Kapil posted a photo from Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram account, where Saif is sitting on the phone, while his son Taimur is sitting and writing something. One comment read, “Lagta hai, Taimur Saif ki script se romantic scene kaat raha hai.” At this point, Saif laughed and did the slashing motion.

At the end of the show, while members of the audience were sharing stories of stalking. Saif chipped in, “Someone put my photo on an international dating app—Kal Ho Na Ho publicity still.” Archana Puran Singh asked, “Did everyone swipe right?” Saif said that it came on the news and that people were actually communicating with the person. “News mein aayi thi, yeh baat….baad mein pata chala ki jhoota hai (It came in the news that people were talking to the person, and then later found out it was a hoax).”

Vikram Vedha will release on September 30.