Saif Ali Khan is upset with Kapil Sharma: ‘Mujhe bura lagta hai…’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has been sharing behind-the-scenes from his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show on his YouTube channel. Recently, he shared a video of the episode where Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam came to promote their film Bhoot Police. During an interaction, Saif expressed his displeasure with his photo not being there on the wall of the green room.

At the beginning of the BTS video, Saif complains to Kapil, “Main aapke saath 10 shows kar chuka hun, par meri ek bhi picture nahi hai yahan pe, par ye jo sahab hain (pointing towards a photo of Shakti Kapoor), inki photo hai. (I have done over 10 shows with you, but I don’t have a single picture here. But you have a photo of Shakti Kapoor).” The actor’s complaint leaves Kapil and others on the set in splits.

Towards the end of the video, when someone asks about his experience of being on The Kapil Sharma Show, Saif once again points out, “Main yahan 10 baar aa chuka hun iss show par, lekin abhi tak meri photo nahi hai green room mein jo mujhe bura lagta hai (I have been here on this show for at least 10 times but I feel bad that my photo is not in the green room)”. But he added that he likes the new set of the show which to him looks like a hill station.

He signs off by saying, “It’s a wonderful show. It has a lot of good actors and characters. It’s always good to be on the show.”

Kapil had released another video a couple of days ago where Saif had talked about being a landlord. He then also joked about attending calls from distressed tenants who complained about a broken air conditioner or leakage in the house.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV on weekends at 9.30 pm.