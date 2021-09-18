Saif Ali Khan confesses why he doesn’t sing lullabies to his children on The Kapil Sharma Show

This Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will see the star cast of Bhoot Police — Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam joining the team. During a fun question-answer session, Archana Puran Singh asked what do the new fathers Saif Ali Khan and Kapil Sharma sing to their children while putting them to sleep.

While Kapil said that his daughter Amayra is a fan of “Baby Shark Doo Doo”, Saif said that the lullaby singer in his house is AI Alexa. On being questioned about it, he revealed that he stopped singing for his children after daughter Sara Ali Khan once reprimanded him as a kid.

The actor said that when Sara was a baby he had tried to sing her the English lullaby Summer Time, to which the little Sara responded by saying, ‘Abba, please don’t sing’. Having taken her statement to heart, Saif decided to not sing ever again.

On the episode, Yami Gautam will also open up about her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Given the actor got married amid the pandemic, she had only twenty guests at her wedding.

On hearing the same, Saif exclaimed that he too wanted a close-knit wedding, but forgot that 20 means 200 for the Kapoor Khandaan. The actor also said that he is scared of expensive weddings more so after being the father of four children.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.