Sahil Shroff on his Bigg Boss 15 eviction: Shocked that negative people are still in the show

Actor Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 15. On Sunday, Salman Khan announced that Sahil received the least votes among all the contestants. The host also pulled Sahil and Simba Nagpal for not been ‘seen enough’ in the episodes. Post his elimination, the Don 2 actor said that he is not disheartened but rather surprised that all his fun moments never made it to television, leading to him being out of the show.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sahil shared that given it was a very short stint, he is not too sad. The actor said he was missing his family and he is happy to be back to his ‘amazing life’. “However, I have become observant and got a new perspective after watching the episode. I am really amazed that so many negative people are still inside while I am out. I still can’t add up to what happened,” he added with a smile.

The actor further shared that his friends and family also told him that he was all over Voot clips and it was shocking that he never got enough footage on TV. “I was getting into the groove of the game. I was participating in tasks, I even sacrificed my clothes to help the team get food. I was also holding meditation sessions, which were never shown. Someone like Rahul Roy had won the show years back. I am out after doing the right things while Pratik’s nasty side is being applauded.”

Sahil Shroff has no regrets about taking up the show as he wanted to challenge himself. However, he is shocked that as a society, people want voyeuristic pleasure than watching something good on screen. He also added that he wanted to take Salman’s words as motivation, however, the next moment he was out. Even though all 13 junglewasis were nominated after Pratik Sehajpal broke the property of the house, Sahil doesn’t blame him but feels he should have been punished for his action. He added, “Everyone was trying to warm up to each other. Also, if we were to get nominated by co-contestants, I would have never been on the list. I was winning hearts. My game was on point.”

Sharing that he is missing his friends Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer and Simba Nagpal, Sahil added that he formed a fun equation with Simba, and he is shocked it was never got projected. On Miesha and Ieshaan’s love affair, he smiled and said, “Because I know them, I think it’s genuine. But nothing surprises me anymore.”

This week, the nominated contestants are Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh and Vidhi Pandya.