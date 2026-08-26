‘Safety has been our priority’: Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 scrutiny

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been hosting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for several seasons. The latest season carries the tagline “Darr Ka Naya Daur”, and in keeping with the theme, the makers have raised the fear and difficulty quotient of the stunts. Recent tasks involving Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi and Vishal Aditya Singh, especially, have raised concerns about the contestants’ safety, drawing strong criticism from viewers.

Defending the show, Rohit told Variety India that contestants’ safety has always been of utmost importance to him, and he is personally involved in designing these stunts. The filmmaker shared, “Safety has always been our first priority on KKK15. The stunts are designed to challenge contestants and test their limits. Every stunt is planned and executed under the supervision of experienced professionals with extensive safety measures.” He added, “Every stunt that the team designs for the show has my own inputs, drawn from my understanding of action that I have built over the years.”