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‘Safety has been our priority’: Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 scrutiny
The recent stunts on Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have raised concerns about the contestants’ safety.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been hosting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for several seasons. The latest season carries the tagline “Darr Ka Naya Daur”, and in keeping with the theme, the makers have raised the fear and difficulty quotient of the stunts. Recent tasks involving Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi and Vishal Aditya Singh, especially, have raised concerns about the contestants’ safety, drawing strong criticism from viewers.
Defending the show, Rohit told Variety India that contestants’ safety has always been of utmost importance to him, and he is personally involved in designing these stunts. The filmmaker shared, “Safety has always been our first priority on KKK15. The stunts are designed to challenge contestants and test their limits. Every stunt is planned and executed under the supervision of experienced professionals with extensive safety measures.” He added, “Every stunt that the team designs for the show has my own inputs, drawn from my understanding of action that I have built over the years.”
The Singham director further said that with Khatron Ke Khiladi returning after a break, they wanted to take the scale several notches “higher”, and make the comeback feel “fresher, bigger and worth the wait.”
Rohit continued, “That was really the thought behind Darr Ka Naya Daur. The show has retained everything audiences love about Khatron Ke Khiladi but pushed the format further; the stunts are tougher, the scale is bigger, the fears are more psychological and the contestants bring a lot of unpredictability.”
Here’s the latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15:
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Rohit Shetty is known for serving the audience with action entertainers, and asserted that the stunts designed for this reality show are very different from the ones designed for films. He reasoned, “Action in films and action in KKK15 are very different. In films, you have rehearsals, choreography, technology, and a whole team working around you. You are also playing a character. On Khatron, there is no character. It is you against the stunt. The fear is real, the pressure is real, and there is no hiding. That is what makes Khatron so exciting. This season, with Darr Ka Naya Daur, we wanted to take that fear to another level, physically as well as mentally.”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 goes on air every weekend at 9 pm.
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