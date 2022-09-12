Sachin Shroff replaces Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, producer says ‘viewers can’t be kept waiting’

Television actor Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. After much speculation owing to Lodha’s exit, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that Shroff has stepped into Lodha’s shoes.

Speaking to AajTak.in, the TMKOC producer said that Shroff has already commenced shooting for the show. He said, “Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them. I wish to God that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience.”

He added, “See, it is a journey of 15 years, it is obvious that ups and downs will keep on coming. After all, the audience is our priority. I don’t want to disappoint them. We have a team of good writers and direction, so hopefully people will accept Sachin in the role of Taarak Mehta.”

Sachin Shroff has starred in several successful shows in his career spanning over fifteen years, including Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Tumhari Paakhi, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai among others. He was recently seen in MX Player’s Aashram Season 3.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, which has been airing for the past 14 years, features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta among others.