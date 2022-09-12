scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Sachin Shroff replaces Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, producer says ‘viewers can’t be kept waiting’

Sachin Shroff has starred in several successful shows in his career spanning over fifteen years, including Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Tumhari Paakhi and Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai.

Taarak MehtaSachin Shroff confirmed to play Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Television actor Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the popular show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. After much speculation owing to Lodha’s exit, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that Shroff has stepped into Lodha’s shoes.

Speaking to AajTak.in, the TMKOC producer said that Shroff has already commenced shooting for the show. He said, “Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them. I wish to God that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience.”

Also Read |Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour warn people against fake links for Deepesh Bhan fundraiser

He added, “See, it is a journey of 15 years, it is obvious that ups and downs will keep on coming. After all, the audience is our priority. I don’t want to disappoint them. We have a team of good writers and direction, so hopefully people will accept Sachin in the role of Taarak Mehta.”

Sachin Shroff has starred in several successful shows in his career spanning over fifteen years, including Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Tumhari Paakhi, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai among others. He was recently seen in MX Player’s Aashram Season 3.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, which has been airing for the past 14 years, features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta among others.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:01:17 pm
Next Story

MEE-ZOO report: Chennai’s Vandalur secures top rank among India’s large zoos

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Krishna Mukherjee dreamy engagement, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Mirza Shireen
Inside Krishna Mukherjee’s dreamy engagement: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Mirza Shireen in attendance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement