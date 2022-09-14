Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sachin Shroff makes grand entry, fans says ‘without Shailesh Lodha, this show is nothing’

After being on the show for 14 years, Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently. The actor’s replacement, Sachin Shroff, made his grand entry on the show on Tuesday during the Ganpati episode. His introduction on the series was shared by the show’s YouTube channel.

Fans of the show are missing Shailesh on the show and this was evident from the comments section. “Shailesh Lodha is an actual writer and poet, the role of Taarak Mehta suited him best,” wrote one fan. Another fan wrote, “Without Shailesh Sir, this show is nothing 💔😭” As Sachin made his entry, the makers showed flashes of Shailesh’s face. This was noticed by a fan who wrote, “Glad to see that show makers are at least giving respect to Shailesh Sir.”

My reaction when I saw new mehta saheb😮 pic.twitter.com/zrQ83vxVSg — INDIAN BATMAN 🇮🇳 (@SANTANU32732174) September 13, 2022

Seeing new episodes of Tmkoc be like pic.twitter.com/l956w2vjYx — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) September 13, 2022

What kind of editing is this @TMKOC_NTF ? Disgusting! You guys should understand when to put an end to a show. #AsitModi & @sabtv is just ruining an iconic show for their greed. Better start the telecast from Episode 1 again on the same time slot. #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/lOeHe72nWX — Ansh Saxena (@anshh_saxenaa) September 13, 2022

Sachin Shroff spoke about working on the show with ETimes and said he was “feeling the pressure” of stepping into Shailesh’s shoes. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show on Indian television and Sachin has stepped into the titular role here. Sachin added that he was “taking baby steps” in getting used to the character and is receiving a lot of support from the cast and crew members. “I will try my best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta,” he said.

He spoke about working with Dilip Joshi and said, “I am very excited and looking forward to working with Dilip Joshi ji. He’s currently not in town. When he returns to sets in a few days and I will get to shoot with him I know I will definitely get to learn a lot from him.” Dilip Joshi is currently on vacation in California.