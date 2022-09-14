scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sachin Shroff makes grand entry, fans says ‘without Shailesh Lodha, this show is nothing’

Sachin Shroff has taken over the role of Taarak Mehta in the long running series. Fans are not impressed with the decision to recast Shailesh Lodha.

taarak mehta, sachin shroffSachin Shroff in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

After being on the show for 14 years, Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently. The actor’s replacement, Sachin Shroff, made his grand entry on the show on Tuesday during the Ganpati episode. His introduction on the series was shared by the show’s YouTube channel.

Fans of the show are missing Shailesh on the show and this was evident from the comments section. “Shailesh Lodha is an actual writer and poet, the role of Taarak Mehta suited him best,” wrote one fan. Another fan wrote, “Without Shailesh Sir, this show is nothing 💔😭” As Sachin made his entry, the makers showed flashes of Shailesh’s face. This was noticed by a fan who wrote, “Glad to see that show makers are at least giving respect to Shailesh Sir.”

Sachin Shroff spoke about working on the show with ETimes and said he was “feeling the pressure” of stepping into Shailesh’s shoes. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show on Indian television and Sachin has stepped into the titular role here. Sachin added that he was “taking baby steps” in getting used to the character and is receiving a lot of support from the cast and crew members. “I will try my best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

He spoke about working with Dilip Joshi and said, “I am very excited and looking forward to working with Dilip Joshi ji. He’s currently not in town. When he returns to sets in a few days and I will get to shoot with him I know I will definitely get to learn a lot from him.” Dilip Joshi is currently on vacation in California.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:18:21 am
Next Story

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan says his father responded to every letter sent by his fans, would post them himself

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Experts decode link between monkeypox & inflammation of heart muscles

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement