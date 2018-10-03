Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Sabumon: I’m now a changed man

Sabumon is the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One. Sabumon is the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season One.

Malayalam actor and television host Sabumon Abdusamad won the first season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam. Sabumon revealed that he was surprised when people in his hometown Kayamkulam, gave him a rousing welcome. He was always game for a fight and that didn’t change when he entered the show. The actor courted controversies for playing rough with his fellow housemates on the show. And Sabumon says he regrets some of his action.

“Yes, I have had quarrels with some housemates at times. But, I don’t have bad blood with any of them. After all, everything that was said and done was on the spur of the moment. I met everyone on the grand finale of the show. Six of us travelled together and the rest had to go to different destinations,” he says. Sabumon also feels that he was a highly misunderstood person. “I was called ‘a fox’ by fellow contestants. Others might have thought that I was always plotting something. But, I was very open-minded.”

On the career front, things are looking up for Sabumon. He already has at least four films in the pipeline, including director Lijo Jose Pallissery’s Jallikattu. “Lijo is my close friend. I suspect that he has roped in me to play the role of a buffalo. Because after announcing that I will be playing the main character in the movie, he said ‘buffalo’ is the hero,” laughs Sabumon.

Below are the edited excerpts from Sabumon’s exclusive conversation with Indianexpress.com:

I was surprised

I never thought of winning the title (of Bigg Boss Malayalam season one). I never considered it as a competition. I saw it as a social and psychological experiment. I did not think I will stay on the show for more than two weeks. But, I completed 100 days and won. As soon as I stepped out, I realized this victory is not mine. It was given to me by the people.

I’m experiencing trauma

I’m still reeling from the trauma of having lived in a closed environment for so long. I get irritated by the sound of my surroundings. I feel kind of uneasy when friends coming to my place to meet me. All contestants said they have similar experiences. When I spoke with Ranjini (Haridas), she said it took a week for her to feel normal again. I will have to give it to the person who designed this show called Bigg Boss. I have also wondered about what the show might have been if we take out the daily tasks that make it an entertainment show. I think if not for the tasks, the show will be a psychological experiment at a different level. I have read about prison experiences. The Bigg Boss show is the closest to that experience.

I respect Ranjini Haridas

I never spoke to Ranjini in person until I met her on the show. Most of the times we get portrayed in a wrong way. Ranjini was no exception. By the end of week one, I realized that she was not what I thought she was. She is a self-made woman. She is an “iron lady.” She is widely misunderstood due to her defense mechanism. I had decided not to quarrel with her ever and even I told the other housemates. I respect her.

Plans for spending Rs 1 crore.

I got a flat. And the rest of the money, I gave it to my brother. As for vacation, I didn’t even think of that. I haven’t returned to normal yet. But, I should go somewhere for sure and do a lot of sleeping and eating.

I am a transformed man now

I became calm. I think before I react. I had some arrogance before going into the show. The arrogance used to show up in the way I reacted to social-political issues on the social media space. And I lost my arrogance in the course of the show. After three or four weeks, I started wondering what’s wrong with me? Why I am not reacting to things in my usual way? I am not even able to think in my old ways. That was a clear indication that I have changed.

I’m uncertain

I haven’t decided whether to watch the show or not. I finished living that life, and I transformed myself. I am not sure if I should revisit that part of my life again and judge it. I don’t know yet, but maybe I will watch.

Fight with Aditi Rai

A woman accusing a man is an extremely scary situation. It affects our family and reputation in the society. I told Aditi not to say like that. There is a difference in putting hands in Aditi’s dress and putting hands in Aditi’s dress because I want to take the key. It’s just a game. If you ask me, will I take the key from her as part of the game, I will do. If I am questioned if I will play that way with my sister. My answer is if my sister will play such a foul game (hiding the key in one’s dress), I will.

I regret

I regret grabbing Hima (Shankar) by her neck. That happened because of my reflexes and I was in some pain at the time. The same evening, I apologized to her.

