Saba Khan: Sreesanth has a strong chance to win Bigg Boss 12

Saba Khan was eliminated from Bigg Boss 12 a few weeks ago. However, she recently entered the show during the family week to meet her sister Somi Khan. “It was amazing to go back to the show again. All the memories of my time spent in the house came rushing,” shared Saba Khan in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.

Recently Saba had tweeted that if Somi reaches the finale, she would be the first commoner girl to go so far. Talking about the same, the proud sister said, “In the last couple of weeks, Somi has given some really good content to the show. She also did a commendable job as the ‘sanchalak’ (moderator) of the tasks. Apart from looking good, she also brings a smile to the audience’s face with her cute acts. I am really very sure that she will go to the finale, and also win the trophy.”

Somi Khan’s closeness to co-contestant Romil Chaudhary has become a topic of conversation for Bigg Boss 12 insiders and viewers. While Jasleen Matharu claimed Somi was jealous of her friendship with Romil, the latter’s wife proclaimed Somi as her husband’s sister on national television. Talking about the same, Saba said, “When you are close friends, you tend to become a little jealous and insecure. One passes taunting comments but it’s all for fun. What Somi and Romil share is pure friendship. I also like watching them together. It makes you believe that you can build a strong friendship in the show.”

Adding that she will never tag Romil as Somi’s brother, Saba Khan said, “It’s people’s perception. I even told them that they should concentrate on the game rather than this noise. The problem is that people want to always put a name to a boy-girl relationship. They cannot accept that they can be just friends. And since we can’t shut other people, it’s only mature to ignore them and go ahead with our lives. The families know them and we will always back them.”

The ex-contestant also spoke about Somi being tagged as a weak player by her friends in the house. “We both have always been fair players. We never got involved in dirty politics or backstabbing. Somi has always put her point of views strongly. She has also stood for the right and never went against her friends. But when Salman sir told her that she is being considered weak by them, she made a strong comeback. I don’t think anything will stop Somi now,” she said.