Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan: I don’t forgive people who go against me

Sister jodi Saba Khan and Somi Khan have already stirred up the hornet’s nest in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Before she entered the show, Saba spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her game plan.

Talking about why she decided to participate in Bigg Boss, Saba said, “Honestly it was my idea. I had taken a break from my job when the calls for audition began. I decided to go for it and convinced Somi for the same. We both are really talented and deserve to be on the show.”

When asked how careful will she be about her image on the show, Saba said, “I think all of us have a distinct personality that’s different from each other. Some people may like me, some may not. But that doesn’t mean I would change myself. I am not bothered about my image or how will I be projected. I will be honest and myself in the show.”

With the house hosting a mix of celebrities and commoners, Saba has a very interesting take on the same. “I am confident about my performance. People feel that commoners would try to get close to celebs but I feel that may be seeing my performance, they would want to be my friends. So I think only time will tell what happens,” she shared with a smile.

Giving an insight into her personality, Saba said, “I am bebaak (bold). I am very confident and quite rebellious. I am very good with people who are nice to me and don’t forgive people who go against me. I also get really irritated easily. I am a very colourful personality and a true entertainer.”

Lastly, about participating with her sister, she said, “We would be each other’s strength. Both of us want to win and have challenged each other. Let’s see who will finally take home the trophy.”

