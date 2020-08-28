Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2 to launch in October

Saath Nibhana Saathiya aired from 2010 to 2017 on Star Plus.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is all set to come back with a new season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel, who played Gopi and Kokilaben, respectively, in the first season will reportedly launch the show. Tentatively titled Saathiya 2, the casting for the serial is already underway, and it will go on floors by mid-September.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the serial will be completely different from its past season. However, to help people connect, the popular characters of Gopi and Kokila will be brought in to introduce the new chapter. The actors have also shot for a special video that will be released soon.

“The storyline will be completely different from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, but the core of a love story, amid a family drama, will remain. The makers have been aggressively reaching out to people for the roles. Devoleena and Rupal will also be seen in the first few episodes. We are still working on the script, and they might keep coming back later in the show. The show will mostly go on air in October,” added the source.

Recently, Saath Nibhana Saathiya made headlines after music producer Yashraj Mukhate used a dialogue of Kokilaben, and remixed it with beats and tunes. The video went viral, and has been appreciated by many Bollywood celebrities too. The tagline “Rasode mein kaun tha?” has also become the theme of many memes, while Mukhate has become a social media star.

Reportedly, it’s the virality of the video that made the Saath Nibhana Saathiya makers announce the show sooner than expected.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya projected the story of Kokilaben who gets her businessman son Ahem (Md Nazim) married to an uneducated Gopi, as she feels the latter can keep the family together. During the long run of the serial, Gopi went through numerous obstacles as she tried her best to win her husband’s heart. She also educates herself to eventually become the matriarch of the Modi household. The show also saw several leaps in its seven-year runtime and also starred Rucha Hasabnis, Vishal Singh, Tanya Sharma, Sonam Lamba, Vandana Vithlani, Lovey Sasan among others.

