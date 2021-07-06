Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rupal Patel hospitalised

Rupal Patel has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Patel, who is best known for playing Kokila in Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is said to have been hospitalised a few days ago. The actor is on the road to recovery and will be discharged soon.

“She is fine now…No worries,” Patel’s husband Radha Krishan Dutt told India Today.

Rupal Patel made headlines last year after social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate created a viral video using one of her Saath Nibhana Saathiya dialogues – ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ Impressed by Mukhate’s creation, the actor rang him up and lauded him for making her popular among netizens.

Rupal Patel was recently seen playing a cameo in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Talking about making a comeback with the sequel, the actor told indianexpress.com that she was quite nervous to play the popular character again.

“The day I received my call time for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, I had butterflies in my stomach. I couldn’t sleep the night before the shoot. When I wore the costume and got ready, I was all the more nervous, and didn’t even eat or drink anything. It’s been three years since I played the character. However, as soon as the director said action, I delivered my dialogue ‘Jai Shree Krishna’, and everything miraculously seemed so normal. It was like I never left the character,” Patel said.