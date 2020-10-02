Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 trailer: Gopi introduces Gehna

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be back as Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya recently announced its second season. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim will reprise the roles of Gopi, Kokilaben and Ahem, respectively, fresh faces Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain will play the new leads. On Friday, Star Plus dropped a new trailer of Saathiya 2.

In the video, we are introduced to Gehna (Jain), who works as a house help in a rich Gujarati household. While Gehna cares for them like a family, even doing all their odd jobs, she is mistreated by them. Her plight gets noticed by Anant (Nagar), the young man in the family, who has just returned from America. When he asks his family to treat her humanely, his sister-in-law taunts him that a ‘naukrani’ can never become a ‘bahurani’. She also hints that if he wants, he can marry her and give her a luxurious life.

From the trailer, audiences can be assured that the bhabhi’s words will come true. The two will go on to fall in love and get married, and start a journey filled with challenges. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also makes an appearance in the video introducing the new couple. Gehna’s demure persona will remind you of Gopi from the initial episodes of the first season.

While Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will focus on a new story, the Modi family will also play an important part. Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had shared that Gopi and the Modi family will be present in the show. “Don’t worry, Gopi is there. You won’t miss her at all. I think every time a new character has been introduced, Gopi or Kokila has introduced them. Saathiya 2 is also a new show, with different characters and storyline. However, the show will be incomplete without the Modi family. I cannot reveal much about the show, but trust me, it’s going to be a lot more fun,” shared the actor.

Devoleena added that she was thrilled to be a part of the sequel, “It’s nostalgic and honestly a very big opportunity for me. Not many artistes get to reprise their iconic characters. When they asked me if I was interested, I was honestly very excited. I wouldn’t have liked anyone else to play Gopi. It’s homecoming for me, as there is a certain comfort level with the team. Also, Saathiya is a brand and to bring it back to the audience is very thrilling.”

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will replace Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke on Star Plus. It is slated to launch during the Navratri week.

