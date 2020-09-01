Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 teaser: Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about ‘cooker in rasode’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will introduce the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

On Monday, Star Plus released the first teaser of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who played the iconic role of Gopi Bahu (after Gia Manek), has returned to launch the new season.

The recent Kokilaben video brought back Saath Nibhana Saathiya memories for many. In the teaser, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen smartly referring to ‘rasode’ and ‘cooker’, words that have become popular after the viral video.

The 30-second teaser opens with Gopi (Bhattacharjee), dressed in a pink saree, greeting her viewers. She then says that Gehna must have put the cooker on the gas in the rasoda (kitchen). Gopi then informs the audience that Gehna surprises as well as shocks her sometimes with her little gestures. Towards the end, she says that the big revelation of who is Gehna will happen soon.

A source earlier shared with indianexpress.com that the serial will be completely different from its past season. However, to help people connect with the new offering, the popular characters of Gopi and Kokila (Rupal Patel) will be brought in to introduce the new chapter. The show will reportedly go on floors by mid-September.

“The storyline will be completely different from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, but the core of a love story, amid a family drama, will remain. The makers have been aggressively reaching out to people for the roles. Devoleena and Rupal will also be seen in the first few episodes. We are still working on the script, and they might keep coming back later in the show. The show will mostly go on air in October,” added the source.

While the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya had been in the pipeline for a long time, the virality of the Kokilaben video made the makers prepone the launch.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya presented the story of Kokilaben who gets her businessman son Ahem (Md Nazim) married to an uneducated Gopi, as she feels the latter can keep the family together. During the long run of the serial, Gopi went through numerous obstacles as she tried her best to win her husband’s heart. She also educates herself to eventually become the matriarch of the Modi household. The show also starred Rucha Hasabnis, Vishal Singh, Tanya Sharma, Sonam Lamba, Vandana Vithlani, Lovey Sasan among others.

