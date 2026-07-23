Saanvi Talwar alleges Karan Kundrra kissed her, slapped her on TV show set: ‘He abused me’

Nearly a decade after Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum aired, actor Saanvi Talwar has revisited her experience of working with Karan Kundrra, making a series of allegations about what she claims happened behind the scenes. In a recent interview, the actor alleged that Karan kissed her before the director had called for the shot, slapped her after she reacted, and that producer Ekta Kapoor later stepped in to apologise on his behalf.

Speaking to Telly Masala, Saanvi Talwar revisited an incident from the sets of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum that had made headlines years ago. She alleged that Karan Kundrra kissed her before the director had called for the shot while they were filming a romantic sequence.

Recalling the incident, she said, “There was a scene in which he had to kiss me and I had to slap him, and Karan kissed me before the director’s cue. So, that was a wrong move, wasn’t it? When the director didn’t say anything like ‘we have to do it now,’ how did you do that? So, I slapped him (Karan).”

According to Saanvi, Karan initially walked away but returned a few minutes later and allegedly slapped her in front of the crew.

“After that, he left. Then he came back 10-15 minutes later and slapped me so hard in front of everyone. A girl’s hand… a boy’s hand is much heavier than a girl’s hand. And he slapped me so hard that I fell to the ground, and there wasn’t a single person there… not from the crew, not from the direction team, not a single person supported me in any way.”

The actor said the alleged incident left her emotionally devastated.

She shared, “At that time, he abused me; he abused my parents, I took my car and went to my home, and I thought I don’t want to work anymore.”

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Saanvi Talwar further claimed that producer Ekta Kapoor later reached out to her, apologised on Karan Kundrra’s behalf and assured her that the show would continue.

She said, “After that, Ekta Ma’am apologised to me on Karan’s behalf; I received a message from her. She then personally called me to her office, where we had a one-on-one conversation, and I respect Ekta Ma’am a lot. She told me that whatever you want will happen, but the show must go on.”

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Saanvi claims Karan Kundrra was interested in her

The actor also addressed long-standing speculation about her equation with Karan Kundrra during the show’s shoot, claiming it was he who had shown interest in her.

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“He was interested in me, not me in him,” she said.

Saanvi alleged that some scenes, including a bathroom sequence, made her uncomfortable. She said she eventually decided to speak to Karan’s then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, about what she was experiencing.

Recalling what happened next, she said, “After this, Anusha started coming to the set and keeping an eye on things herself.”

According to Saanvi Talwar, the atmosphere on set changed after that. She claimed Anusha’s frequent visits and the overall environment made working on the show increasingly difficult.

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Karan Kundrra has not publicly responded to Saanvi Talwar’s latest allegations.

Disclaimer: This article reports on personal accounts and allegations expressed in a media interview and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Readers navigating emotional distress or interpersonal conflict are encouraged to prioritise their emotional well-being and seek support if needed.