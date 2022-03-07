Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Neelanjana Ray takes home trophy and Rs 10 lakh cheque; Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma are runners-up

Neelanjana Ray was declared as the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show on Sunday, while Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up at the finale of the singing reality show. Neelanjana took home a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh, along with the winner’s trophy.

Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, and Himesh Reshammiya were the judges, while Aditya Narayan hosted the show. Singers Udit Narayan and Shilpa Rao featured on the episode as special guests. Rajashri and Sharad also won ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh.

Neelanjana said in a statement, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can’t believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.”

Neelanjana has participated in other reality shows in the past too. The 19-year-old from West Bengal appeared in ‘The Voice India Kids Season 2’ in 2017 and emerged as the first runner-up. In 2018, she participated in Indian Idol Season 10 and finished at the third place.

She thanked her fans and wrote on Instagram, “It was not possible without your blessings love and support. I want to thank you each one of you for making this journey so wonderful and memorable ! Thanks to all my audience, my well wishers, my criticisers , my guru, my parents, my family. Thanks to my team without whom this journey will not be possible. Thank you @zeetv For giving this wonderful platform Saregamapa. This is a biiiggggggggg blessing and responsibility for me. Want your blessings for my further journey. Love you alllll”.