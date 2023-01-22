scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9 winner Jetshen Dohna Lama takes home Rs 10 lakh, wants to collaborate with Sunidhi Chauhan

Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 and took home the trophy and Rs 10 lakh as prize money.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 winner Jetshen Dohna LamavSa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 winner Jetshen Dohna Lama was nicknamed 'Mini Sunidhi Chauhan'. 
Jetshen Dohna Lama was announced as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9 on Sunday. The nine-year-old from Pakyong, Sikkim, beat Harsh Sikandar and Dhyaneshwari Gadage to take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 10 lakh. The other finalists of the singing reality show included Rafa Yeasmin, Atanu Mishra, and Atharva Bakshi.

Jetshen Dohna Lama was just three years old when she took up music. The child has been appreciated by every judge, jury member, and celebrity guest for her power-packed performances throughout the season. She was even nicknamed ‘Mini Sunidhi Chauhan’ by judge Shankar Mahadevan. The young girl has impressed the CM of Sikkim as well as boxing champion Mary Kom, who had tweeted to show their appreciation on social media.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the winner said that she did not expect to win and was pleasantly surprised. She also said how she got inclined towards music after hearing songs in cartoon shows. “I would watch shows like Elsa and get hooked to the songs. That’s how I started my singing journey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

Jetshen Dohna Lama inspired a group of marathoners based in Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Kalimpong to travel all the way to Mumbai and participate in a rally to cry for Jetshen’s win. Talking about the same, she shared that the support by these notable people back in her hometown meant a lot to her. “It’s as important to me as winning the trophy. I have utmost love and respect for them and I couldn’t be happier that they supported me.”

While the young champ would like to sing for ‘every actor’, she does want to collaborate with Sunidhi Chauhan someday. She also shared that her parents have always supported her dreams and want her to achieve every goal. On a final note, Jetshen Dohna Lama, who was much loved by host Bharti Singh, mentioned how she too loves the comedian, and would love to work with her too.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9 was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 23:30 IST
