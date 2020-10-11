Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 finale LIVE UPDATES: Maniesh Paul to surprise with his singing talent

Govinda, Jackie Shroff and Shakti Kapoor will grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 finale. (Photo: PR Handout)

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 is set to air its finale today. The seven finalists who are competing to lift the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs trophy are Zaid Ali, Tanishka Sarkar, Gurkeerat Singh, Madhav Arora, Ranita Banerjee, Aryananda Babu and Saksham Sonawane. The episode will also see special guests Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda sharing anecdotes from their shooting days, making the finale a perfect dose of nostalgia. The show is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

Jackie Shroff will be seen recreating his iconic flute scene from the film Hero. Making a grand entry on a trolley of plants titled Bhidu, the actor will dance to the song “Ding Dong”. Impressed with contestant Zaid Ali’s performance on the song “Tumhe Dil Lagi Bhool Jaani Padegi,” Jackie Shroff will give him his bandana and a sufi cap too.

Host Maniesh Paul will also give company to Jackie Shroff in his performance. Jackie said, “When I was a toddler, every time my mother used to cook meals, I used to stand next to her holding the ‘pallu’ of the saree. From the same saree, she used to make blanket for me and since then I am very fond of bandana. I would also like to add that I do not know how to play the flute although Subhash ji wanted me to learn to play flute in 15 days. The credit goes to the player of the flute Hariprasad Ji. I have just enacted it. I apologize for even trying it.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 finale will air from 8 pm today on Zee TV.