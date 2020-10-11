scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 11, 2020
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 finale LIVE UPDATES: Maniesh Paul to surprise with his singing talent

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 finale will air today from 8 pm onwards on Zee TV. The finalists are Zaid Ali, Tanishka Sarkar, Gurkeerat Singh, Madhav Arora, Ranita Banerjee, Aryananda Babu and Saksham Sonawane.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: October 11, 2020 4:22:50 pm
sa re ga ma pa finaleGovinda, Jackie Shroff and Shakti Kapoor will grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 finale. (Photo: PR Handout)

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 is set to air its finale today. The seven finalists who are competing to lift the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs trophy are Zaid Ali, Tanishka Sarkar, Gurkeerat Singh, Madhav Arora, Ranita Banerjee, Aryananda Babu and Saksham Sonawane. The episode will also see special guests Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda sharing anecdotes from their shooting days, making the finale a perfect dose of nostalgia. The show is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

Jackie Shroff will be seen recreating his iconic flute scene from the film Hero. Making a grand entry on a trolley of plants titled Bhidu, the actor will dance to the song “Ding Dong”. Impressed with contestant Zaid Ali’s performance on the song “Tumhe Dil Lagi Bhool Jaani Padegi,” Jackie Shroff will give him his bandana and a sufi cap too.

Host Maniesh Paul will also give company to Jackie Shroff in his performance. Jackie said, “When I was a toddler, every time my mother used to cook meals, I used to stand next to her holding the ‘pallu’ of the saree. From the same saree, she used to make blanket for me and since then I am very fond of bandana. I would also like to add that I do not know how to play the flute although Subhash ji wanted me to learn to play flute in 15 days. The credit goes to the player of the flute Hariprasad Ji. I have just enacted it. I apologize for even trying it.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 finale will air from 8 pm today on Zee TV.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020.

16:22 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Throwback | Alka Yagnik leaves audience spell-bound

Alka Yagnik performed her popular tracks on the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

16:00 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Journey of Aryananda on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

On the finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, the contestants will take a ride of their journey on the singing reality show.

15:40 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Throwback | Himesh Reshammiya's energetic performance

On Saturday, Himesh Reshammiya kick-started the grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs with a power-packed performance.

15:20 (IST)11 Oct 2020
A glimpse into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs finalists performance

Sa Re Ga Pa Ma Li'l Champs will perform on the finale episode of the show.

15:05 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Jackie Shroff enters the stage with swag

Jackie Shroff will be seen entering the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs stage to the song "Ding Dong."

15:04 (IST)11 Oct 2020
A glimpse of star-studded Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs grand finale

Govinda, Jackie Shroff and Shakti Kapoor will grace the grand finale episode of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

15:03 (IST)11 Oct 2020
Maniesh Paul sings "Tose Naina"

Maniesh Paul showcased his singing talent on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

Govinda will make an entry on a rickshaw which will be driven by Shakti Kapoor. The two actors have done several films together including Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural among others. Govinda will also shake a leg to Himesh Reshammiya's performance. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja will accompany him on the show.

Javed Ali will pay a tribute to AR Rahman. Even Alka Yagnik will give a performance.

Divya Khosla Kumar and singer Darshan Raval will also be the guests on the show this weekend. They will promote their recently launched song "Teri Aankhon Mein".

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 was initially announced with judges Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu. However, due to other commitments, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu were replaced by Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya. The show's current season began airing in February this year.

