Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019 finale LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are here!

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ grand finale is currently underway. Pritam Acharya, Sugandha Date, Astha Das, Ayush KC, Anushka Patra and Mohammad Faiz are the final six contestants who will put in their best efforts to clinch the top prize. The undoubtedly difficult decision to choose the winner out of six talented budding singers will fall on the judges of the show: Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma and Shaan. Television actor Ravi Dubey is the host and anchor of the show.

All the contestants will give their best performances to impress the judges. We will get to witness a 100-piece grand symphony orchestra, which is a first for Indian television.

All the three judges — Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma and Shaan — will also set the stage ablaze with their performances.

The grand finale will be even more special thanks to many celebrity guests. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will make their presence felt at the ceremony. They will be at the event to promote their upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and to cheer up the contestants. Shahid and Kiara will also give captivating performances for the audiences.

Also present at the ceremony will be veteran Bollywood playback singers Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Mika Singh and Babul Supriyo.