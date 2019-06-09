Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019 Grand Finale: Here’s when and where you can watch the show

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019 has its finale today. The six finalists of the singing reality show; Pritam Acharya, Sugandha Date, Astha Das, Ayush KC, Anushka Patra and Mohammad Faiz will compete for the trophy.

The show is hosted by Ravi Dubey and Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma and Shaan have been the judges on this Zee TV reality show this season.

The final episode is going to be chock full of mesmerising performances by contestants, judges and also the guests on the episode. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will come to promote their upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

Well-known and senior Bollywood playback singers like Kumar Shanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Mika Singh and Babul Supriyo will join the fun as well and will give enthralling vocal performances for the audiences and viewers.

Wondering when and where to watch the episode? Fret not, we are here to help. The episode will be telecast on Zee TV from 8 pm onwards on Sunday, which is tonight.

If you are on the move and do not have access to television, you can watch it on Zee’s streaming service Zee5.