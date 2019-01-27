Sa Re Ga Ma Pa grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Kangana and Ankita promote Manikarnika

The grand finale of music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is being broadcast on Zee TV. The reality show has given some great singing talents to Bollywood, including Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravjiani (who, incidentally, is one of the judges this season) and Kunal Ganjawala among others.

The current season of the show has been airing from October 2018. It was originally hosted by Shekhar Ravjiani, Wajid Khan and Sona Mohapatra, but Mohapatra had to leave the show and Richa Sharma was brought in. Sahil Solanki, Ishita Vishwakarma, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed are the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018.

The grand finale episode will feature a host of celebrities like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actors Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande. Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan will also feature in the episode. While Lokhande will give a mesmerising performance with the song “Vijayi Bhava” from Manikarnika, Ranaut will cheer up the final contestants with her words of encouragement.

Sunidhi Chauhan will sing her popular numbers “Dilliwali Girlfriend”, “Parda Parda” and “Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya”. The judges — Shekhar Ravjiani, Wajid Khan and Richa Sharma — will also perform for the audience.