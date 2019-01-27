Sa Re Ga Ma Pa grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Kangana and Ankita promote Manikarnika

The grand finale of music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is being broadcast on Zee TV. The reality show has given some great singing talents to Bollywood, including Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravjiani (who, incidentally, is one of the judges this season) and Kunal Ganjawala among others.
The current season of the show has been airing from October 2018. It was originally hosted by Shekhar Ravjiani, Wajid Khan and Sona Mohapatra, but Mohapatra had to leave the show and Richa Sharma was brought in. Sahil Solanki, Ishita Vishwakarma, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed are the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018.
The grand finale episode will feature a host of celebrities like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actors Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande. Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan will also feature in the episode. While Lokhande will give a mesmerising performance with the song “Vijayi Bhava” from Manikarnika, Ranaut will cheer up the final contestants with her words of encouragement.
Sunidhi Chauhan will sing her popular numbers “Dilliwali Girlfriend”, “Parda Parda” and “Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya”. The judges — Shekhar Ravjiani, Wajid Khan and Richa Sharma — will also perform for the audience.
Sunidhi Chauhan and Sahil Solanki sing “Dilli Wali Girlfriend”.
Sahil Solanki sings “Khalibali”
Sahil Solanki and Sunidhi Chauhan sing “Aankh Maarey”
Sunidhi Chauhan and Javed Ali set to perform
Richa Sharma performs
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa judge Richa Sharma sings “Sajda” from My Name Is Khan.
Dheeraj Dhoopar is here!
Dheeraj Dhoopar makes a grand entry on the stage. Aditya Narayan pulls Dhoopar’s leg as he mimics Shah Rukh Khan on the stage. Narayan says as he is a musician, he believes in original and not duplicates.
Richa Sharma and Shekhar Ravjiani's opening remarks
Judge Richa Sharma says whosoever wins, the others have to be equally happy about the winner. She adds that the contestants will achieve a lot in the future. Co-judge Shekhar Ravjiani remarks that the contestants should consider it an honour to get so much love from the audience at such an early age as it has taken the judges years to reach wherever they are.
Sahil and Sonu perform
Finalists Sahil Solanki and Sonu Gill sing “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh”.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale begins
The finale episode begins with the finalists singing Raazi song “Ae Watan” and Karma song “Dil Diya Hai”.
Sunidhi Chauhan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 finale
"Had a blast performing with the finalists of #SRGMP! #SRGMPGrandFinale Don’t miss it! TONIGHT!! 8PM #MusicSeBaneHum @ZeeTV," Sunidhi Chauhan said via Twitter.
Wajid Khan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 finale
Wajid Khan tweeted, "#SRGMP journey has been special with these people around! Watch the #SRGMPGrandFinale TONIGHT!! 8PM #MusicSeBaneHum @ZeeTV sajidk21 @shekharravjiani @singer_shaan @TheRichaSharma"
Richa Sharma on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 finale
Richa Sharma shared on Twitter, "Aaj raat jam ke hoga dhamaal. Kyonki aaj hai faisle ki raat. Watch tonight at 8pm #SRGMPGrandFinale on @ZeeTV with lots of great performances 😊"
Shekhar Ravjiani on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 finale
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa jugde Shekhar Ravjiani wrote on Instagram, "A very special finale episode of #saregamapa was made even more special with the presence of one of my dearest friends and incredibly talented @sunidhichauhan5"