Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 finale: Here’s when and where you can catch the musical reality show

The finale of the latest season of music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be broadcast this evening. This season of this long-running show has been on the TV screen from October last year. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The judges of the show are composers Wajid Khan and Shekhar Ravjiani, and singer Richa Sharma. Richa replaced Sona Mohapatra after the latter left the show.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest running music reality shows in India. Over the years since its inception in 1995, it has given a lot of music artistes to Bollywood.

Today’s accomplished musicians like Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala and Shekhar Ravjiani were once participants in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Today’s grand finale promises loads of fun and entertainment for the viewers. Even though if one is not wholly aware of the show and its participants, they can still enjoy it thanks to performances by celebrities. One of the finalists, Sahil Solanki, Ishita Vishwakarma, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed will be declared the winner tonight.

Sunidhi Chauhan will sing her hit songs “Dilliwali Girlfriend”, “Parda Parda” and “Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya” in the finale episode. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s Kangana Ranaut will also make an appearance in the show and will encourage the finalists.

Ankita Lokhande, who plays the role of Jhalkaribai in the period film, will also perform in the show on the movie’s song, “Vijayi Bhava”. The judges will also give performances for the audience.

Wondering when and where to watch this show? Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale will be broadcast at 8 pm on ZEE TV. But if you do not have access to your television set or if you are travelling, you can still watch the show on Zee’s streaming service, ZEE5.