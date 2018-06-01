Rytasha Rathore: I am at a better place as the skinny hot actors have too much competition

Rytasha Rathore, tv show Badho Bahu actor’s exemplary talent overweighed her unconventional looks and weight, and today, her audience adores her. Rytasha Rathore, tv show Badho Bahu actor’s exemplary talent overweighed her unconventional looks and weight, and today, her audience adores her.

Breaking all stereotypes, Rytasha Rathore made her mark playing the titular role in &TV’s Badho Badhu. Her exemplary talent overweighed her unconventional looks and weight, and today, her audience adores her. With the show recently going off air, the actor is enjoying a short break but is eager to get back with a bigger project. Someone skeptical about TV, Rytasha in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared that she never realised her first outing would be so successful. “I never really thought it to be so big and I will always be grateful to television for it helped me discover my strengths and made me more confident, not just as an actor but also as a woman.”

Going back to her early days when she fell in love with the craft, the actor shared, “I was in the ninth standard when I did a school play and till the time I was in the eleventh, I knew this is what I wanted to do. The joy of telling stories and giving people experiences is a joy. I trained myself and studied acting knowing well I had a huge struggle out there.”

While Rytasha holds herself confidently, we wondered if any casting director ever asked her to lose weight. “Thankfully never. Instead, I would initially inform them saying that I am fat whenever they called me for auditions. But on a serious note, I think I feel bad for all the skinny hot girls out there as they have to compete with so many, while I am at a better place to have very few like me around.”

Badho Bahu definitely was a different show that gave a ray of light to many women dealing with weight issues. Saying that the medium helped them pass on the message, Rytasha shared, “TV is the biggest and best medium. Sadly we are misusing it and making it dumb. We have the power to uplift the society through progressive content. I know through our show, we managed to spread an empowering message and I hope it has impacted many lives.”

Well, all can never be easy for a celebrity and the actor too faced her share of controversies. Recent buzz suggested that she had stopped reporting to sets and that her show’s end came in after she did not want to be associated with it anymore. Quashing all these rumours, Rytasha quipped, “I am not a star but just moderately famous and I don’t have the luxury to behave this way or throw such tantrums. To be honest, I hadn’t gotten any leaves from the time the show went on air. I took my first vacation only after 13 months. So whatever horror stories you’ve heard about me are all false, as I am a delight to work with.”

Rytasha also has a great fan following on social media, who feel inspired by her posts. But she too has fallen prey to trolls though the actor maintained that it doesn’t bother her at all. “Well, there are some idiots who feel it’s fine to write anything on a woman’s profile. But my fans are just awesome and they stand up to all these haters. I am so glad that through my work, I have made an army of women, who will go on to change the world.”

Badho Bahu also starred Prince Narula in the lead role.

