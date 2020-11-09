Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis and others pay tribute to Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Alex Trebek, who was the host of beloved quiz show Jeopardy!, has died at the age of 80. Tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, contestants on his show, Hollywood actors and studio executives and so on. The host had announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer. He died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends, according to Jeopardy! studio Sony.

Here are a few notable reactions to the death of Alex Trebek:

“Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will,” Actor Ryan Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

“I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek,” Musician John Legend said.

“We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

“We mourn the loss of #alextrebek — a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit & pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year. We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family & millions of Jeopardy fans,” Walt Disney Company executive chairman Robert Iger tweeted.

“Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him … Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family — which, in a way, included millions of us.” Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings said on Twitter.

“So saddened to hear Alex Trebek has died. It was an honor to share the dinner hour with him. He fought his cancer battle valiantly,” ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir said on Twitter.

Also Read | Alex Trebek: Jeopardy! host passes away

“My heart breaks for the Trebek family upon hearing this heartbreaking news. Alex Trebek was a legend. There was no one like him. Kind, elegant, talented, good. Heaven just became brighter and we here on earth mourn him,” Maria Shriver wrote on Twitter.

“Couldn’t we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek,” Jimmy Kimmel wrote.

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

“RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” Actor Viola Davis shared.

“I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure,” TV personality and author Padma Lakshmi said on Twitter.

“Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans.” Comedian Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

“Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take ‘Great TV Personas of Our Time’ for $800. The heavens have all the answers now,” George Takei wrote on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.