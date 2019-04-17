The Loudest Voice teaser: Russell Crowe is unrecognisable as former Fox CEO Roger Ailes

Russell Crowe has transformed himself completely to play Roger Ailes, former CEO of Fox News, and the same can be seen in the teaser of Showtime’s upcoming limited series titled The Loudest Voice.

The 30-second teaser introduces Crowe’s character and how he transformed news coverage in America.

Roger Ailes was a strong Republican supporter and played a key role in Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign. In his early years at Fox, he changed the way news was consumed. A lot of women accused him of sexual harassment and it looks like this Showtime series will cover that aspect of his life as well.

The Loudest Voice is based on a book titled The Loudest Voice in the Room by Gabriel Sherman.

Watch the teaser of The Loudest Voice:

Alongside Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice also stars Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and Sienna Miller among others.

The limited series, produced by the makers of BlacKkKlansman, Get Out and Whiplash, premieres on Showtime on June 30.