Rupsa Batabyal wins Super Dancer 3

Kolkata girl Rupsa Batabyal on Sunday was announced the winner of Super Dancer 3. The tiny tot beat Tejas Verma, Gourav Sarwan, Saksham Sharma and Jayshree Gogoi to take home the Super Dancer trophy and prize money of Rs 15 lakh. Her super guru Nishant Bhatt was also awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

The finale was nothing short of a grand spectacle as the contestants and gurus performed on the stage. Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to the stage to perform bharatnatyam for the first time on television. The finale also saw Krushna Abhishek setting the mood with his impeccable comic timing while popular dancers Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal also graced the stage to cheer the contestants. The protagonist from Sony TV’s upcoming dance-based show Tara from Satara also joined the team.

Although not very talkative, Rupsa was the most expressive contestant on the show. A Bollywood dance enthusiast, the little champ loves Alia Bhatt. She was overjoyed when Alia joined her on the stage.

On her win, Rupsa Batabyal said in a statement, “It feels really nice and I am very happy to have won the trophy of Super Dancer Chapter – 3. I will continue dancing because I love it. I now look forward to going home to Kolkata, and celebrating with my entire family.”

Here are some photos of Super Dancer 3 winner Rupsa Batabyal:

Her super guru Nishant added, “I still remember when I was paired with Rupsa, I was perplexed. She is only six-years-old. So, it proved to be a learning ground for me – from becoming friends with her to identifying her strengths as a dancer, to working according to her moods, to building that chemistry together and many other things. It took time but I am glad we could establish a bond. She doesn’t speak much, but her dancing does all the talking. She is a gifted child and extremely hardworking. I wish her the best in all that the future holds for her.”

Shilpa Shetty, who bowed down to Rupsa’s dancing skills, said, “She deserves this victory. The way she performed week after week was really incredible. I am blessed that as judges we could become a catalyst in her journey.”

Ace choreographer and judge Geeta Kapoor added, “I am the happiest right now as her journey and her hard work has paid off. I just want her to be happy and continue what she is doing right now as she is too small to be pushed at something specific. She needs to enjoy what she is doing.”

“She is a versatile dancer who has tried different types of dance forms on this platform. Honestly, her journey has just begun,” said judge Anurag Basu on Rupsa’s win.

Super Dancer 3 was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi.