Rupesh Bane wins Dance Plus 5

Rupesh Bane, from Dharmesh Yelande team, won Dance+ 5. (Photo: Dharmesh/Instagram) Rupesh Bane, from Dharmesh Yelande team, won Dance+ 5. (Photo: Dharmesh/Instagram)

Mumbai’s Rupesh Bane was announced the winner of Dance Plus 5 on Saturday’s grand finale episode of the Remo Dsouza show, which airs on Star Plus. The contestant belonged to Dharmesh Yelande’s team.

“Thank you so much to all. Aap sab ke vote and support se Rupesh winner ban paya, we are nothing without ur love. Thank u all,” Dharmesh wrote on his Instagram.

Along with the winner title, Rupesh won Rs 15 lakh. The dancer thanked the audience for their love and his mentor Dharmesh for showering him with support during the show.

The other three finalists of Dance Plus 5 were Janam Crew, Subrato and Sanchita from Punit Pathak’s team, Deepika and Rupesh Soni from Karishma Chavan’s team. Janam crew managed to bag the first runner-up title.

The grand finale took place in the presence of veteran actors Dharmendra and Mithun Chakraborty. The judges and performers were also joined by Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan. Tiger and Shraddha performed on “Dus Bahane.” We also saw Tiger shaking a leg with choreographer Dharmesh and Rupesh Bane.

The audience also witnessed breath-taking performances from the finalists as well as the captains – Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak. Super Judge Remo Dsouza also showed off his dance moves.

