Toggle Menu
RuPaul’s Drag Race renewed for season 12https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/rupaul-drag-race-season-12-renewed-5920031/

RuPaul’s Drag Race renewed for season 12

The Emmy-nominated reality show Drag Race will return for season 12 on VH1. RuPaul announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

rupauls drag race season 12
RuPaul will return to host the twelfth season of the popular reality show. (Photo: RuPaul/Twitter)

RuPaul’s Drag Race will be back for its 12th run at VH1.

The host announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

“Hey squirrel friends, are you hungry for more ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’? Good, ’cause your country breakfast is ready,” RuPaul said in the video.

The drag superstar added that the “All Stars” version of the show has been renewed for a fifth season at the network.

While the new chapter of “Drag Race” will see new lot of queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” “All Stars 5” will reunite prominent contestants of previous seasons who will compete for a place in “Drag Race Hall of Fame”.

RuPaul bagged his third consecutive Emmy in 2018 in the best reality host category.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android