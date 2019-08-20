RuPaul’s Drag Race renewed for season 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race will be back for its 12th run at VH1.

The host announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

“Hey squirrel friends, are you hungry for more ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’? Good, ’cause your country breakfast is ready,” RuPaul said in the video.

The drag superstar added that the “All Stars” version of the show has been renewed for a fifth season at the network.

While the new chapter of “Drag Race” will see new lot of queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” “All Stars 5” will reunite prominent contestants of previous seasons who will compete for a place in “Drag Race Hall of Fame”.

RuPaul bagged his third consecutive Emmy in 2018 in the best reality host category.