Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly’s family plans distanced but sweet birthday after she tests positive for COVID-19, watch

Rupali Ganguly's family cut her birthday cake from afar as the actor continued to be in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week. (Photo: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly is down with coronavirus but her family made sure her spirits remained high as she celebrated her 44th birthday in quarantine on Monday. The Anupamaa actor took to Instagram to share adorable videos of her husband, son and other family members cutting a cake in the open, outside her residential building, to celebrate her birthday.

The videos shot by Rupali from her house shows her family singing the birthday song to cheer her up. Overwhelmed with her family’s efforts to bring a smile on her face, the actor penned a note for them on her social media.

“When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine awwwwwwwwwww Thank u @vijayganguly @ashwinkverma for making the efforts and making my Rudransh, my little Jojo bunny cut the cake THU THU THU thank u,” Rupali wrote, captioning the series of videos.

Rupali Ganguly, who had been shooting for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The actor took to her social media platforms on Friday to share her diagnosis, She wrote, “This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be.”

The actor said that she failed to understand how she contracted the virus despite taking all the precautions. “Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya …”

Besides Rupali, actor Ashish Mehrotra, who plays her son on the show, has also tested positive for coronavirus.