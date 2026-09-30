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‘We lost it all’: Rupali Ganguly tears up recalling father’s dream of owning house in Mumbai
Actor Rupali Ganguly recently became emotional as she recalled her father Anil Ganguly's dream of owning a home in Mumbai, which he couldn't fulfil until his death.
Although the television soap opera Anupamaa and its lead star Rupali Ganguly have often been embroiled in controversies in recent years, one cannot deny their popularity and dedicated fandom. Since its debut in 2020 during the COVID era, Anupamaa has been one of the most popular shows among Hindi television audiences and now ranks among the longest-running Indian television soap operas.
Even though Rupali was already a renowned figure in the television space by the time she started headlining Anupamaa — having previously appeared in hit serials such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, and the first season of the reality TV programme Bigg Boss — the actor herself recently admitted that the soap opera changed her life for the better.
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Rupali Ganguly recalls financial struggles
As she shared how the show helped her buy her own home, fulfilling her late father’s dream, the actor became visibly emotional and teared up. For those unfamiliar, Rupali is the daughter of director-screenwriter Anil Ganguly, known for helming movies such as Kora Kagaz (1974) and Tapasya (1975).
“My father was a filmmaker. Back then, those who were not into the corporate filmmaking business sold homes to make films. There was a point when we lost it all. My father’s only dream was to make a house in Mumbai,” she shared while taking part in the FICCI Frames 2026 in Mumbai.
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Rupali continued, “I was a typical nepo kid — a big filmmaker’s daughter. But that was the only dream of my dad that I wanted to fulfil. Anupamaa hua and maine apna pehla ghar khareeda (Anupama happened, and I bought my first house).”
On Anupamaa’s impact
Discussing the show further, she had said earlier, “Har aurat ko apna ghar khud banana chahiye (Every woman should build her own home). A character like Anupamaa is such a relevant and needed voice in today’s time.” She also expressed hope that the story would encourage women to think differently about their dreams and financial independence.
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Earlier last year, rumours had surfaced that she was planning to quit the show. However, Rupali soon refuted the speculation and continues to play the titular role even now. In a conversation with The Times of India, she said the Anupamaa set felt like her second home and confirmed she wasn’t planning to leave. Rupali added that the news stemmed from “people’s overactive imagination.”
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