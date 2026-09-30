‘We lost it all’: Rupali Ganguly tears up recalling father’s dream of owning house in Mumbai

Although the television soap opera Anupamaa and its lead star Rupali Ganguly have often been embroiled in controversies in recent years, one cannot deny their popularity and dedicated fandom. Since its debut in 2020 during the COVID era, Anupamaa has been one of the most popular shows among Hindi television audiences and now ranks among the longest-running Indian television soap operas.

Even though Rupali was already a renowned figure in the television space by the time she started headlining Anupamaa — having previously appeared in hit serials such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, and the first season of the reality TV programme Bigg Boss — the actor herself recently admitted that the soap opera changed her life for the better.