Rupali Ganguly slams authorities over hours-long power outage at her Mumbai home

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly faced an hours-long power outage at her residence in Mumbai.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMay 31, 2026 02:33 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly faces power outageRupali Ganguly faces power outage at Mumbai residence. (Photo: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram)
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TV actor Rupali Ganguly, who lives in Versova, Mumbai, recently took to X to highlight an hours-long power outage in her building that began around 11 pm on Saturday. In her post, the Anupamaa actor also tagged Adani Group, the power distributor serving her area, claiming that the company’s chatbot was unable to assist her with the issue. She further questioned how such disruptions could occur in a city like Mumbai and wondered what the situation might be like in smaller towns.

Rupali Ganguly on power outage at her Mumbai residence

At around 5:29 am on Sunday, Rupali took to X to report a power outage in her building. She wrote, “Power outage in our building and two other buildings since 11 last night… the lights kept going and coming, but now it’s been gone since 1 am. Your useless chatbots have been saying the issue will be resolved in 34 minutes for the last 4 hours, and now says there is no outage at all! And this is Mumbai @AdaniOnline. When this is happening in the financial capital, I can’t even imagine what the people in smaller towns and villages must be going through.”

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly stopped looking in the mirror due to weight gain after son’s birth: ’24 se aapki waist jab 40 ki ho jaati hai…’

Until around 7:30 am on Sunday, the power supply had not been restored. The actress wrote in the comments section of her post, “No lights as yet bolo.”

Reacting to her post, one of the users wrote, “It was hell. The heat, humidity, and noise. One person from A wing visited the Adani office today in the morning. Seems it was closed.” Another user wrote, “Seems like unannounced load shedding is back. Happening across major cities these days.”

SCREEN also reached out to Rupali Ganguly for a comment on the power outage at her residence; however, the Anupamaa actor remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read | ‘Mujhe jungle mein rehna tha toh vo jungle hi le aaye Bombay mein’: Inside Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly’s nature-first home

 

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Back in 2020, several celebrities had reacted strongly to the massive power outage that disrupted life across large parts of Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur, Kunal Kemmu, and Divyanka Tripathi were among those who took to social media to voice their concerns. The unprecedented blackout affected nearly 50 lakh consumers across the city.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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