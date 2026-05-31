Rupali Ganguly slams authorities over hours-long power outage at her Mumbai home

TV actor Rupali Ganguly, who lives in Versova, Mumbai, recently took to X to highlight an hours-long power outage in her building that began around 11 pm on Saturday. In her post, the Anupamaa actor also tagged Adani Group, the power distributor serving her area, claiming that the company’s chatbot was unable to assist her with the issue. She further questioned how such disruptions could occur in a city like Mumbai and wondered what the situation might be like in smaller towns.

Rupali Ganguly on power outage at her Mumbai residence

At around 5:29 am on Sunday, Rupali took to X to report a power outage in her building. She wrote, “Power outage in our building and two other buildings since 11 last night… the lights kept going and coming, but now it’s been gone since 1 am. Your useless chatbots have been saying the issue will be resolved in 34 minutes for the last 4 hours, and now says there is no outage at all! And this is Mumbai @AdaniOnline. When this is happening in the financial capital, I can’t even imagine what the people in smaller towns and villages must be going through.”