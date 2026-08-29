Rupali Ganguly says she prefers Goa after Maldives holiday: ‘Hindustan se better kuch bhi nahi’

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently took a family holiday to the Maldives and gave fans a glimpse of her getaway through a YouTube vlog. While the actress was excited to explore the island nation, including experiencing a seaplane ride, her excitement soon gave way to homesickness after checking into her hotel. “Hindustan se better kuch bhi nahi hai,” she said.

In her vlog, Rupali shared several moments from her vacation with her husband, son and mother. While spending time with her mother in their private pool and teaching her how to swim, the Anupamaa actor also revealed that she was missing her dogs back home.