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Rupali Ganguly says she prefers Goa after Maldives holiday: ‘Hindustan se better kuch bhi nahi’
Rupali Ganguly recently travelled to Maldives for a family holiday and later said she prefers Goa over the destination. She was accompanied by her husband, son and mother on the trip.
Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently took a family holiday to the Maldives and gave fans a glimpse of her getaway through a YouTube vlog. While the actress was excited to explore the island nation, including experiencing a seaplane ride, her excitement soon gave way to homesickness after checking into her hotel. “Hindustan se better kuch bhi nahi hai,” she said.
In her vlog, Rupali shared several moments from her vacation with her husband, son and mother. While spending time with her mother in their private pool and teaching her how to swim, the Anupamaa actor also revealed that she was missing her dogs back home.
Rupali, who is known for her love for animals, particularly dogs, said she missed seeing stray animals during her stay. “I have not seen a single stray animal in Maldives. That’s something that I miss. Maldives is nice but okay. I prefer my Goa. You can go anywhere in the world, but there is nothing better than India. Hindustan se better… Bharat se better… kuch bhi nahi. Humara Bharat mahaan,” she said.
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Her love for India was evident even while returning from the holiday. As soon as Rupali and her family boarded their flight, they were seen enjoying homemade theplas. Sharing the moment with her viewers, she said, “You can take Indians out of India but never India out of Indians. As soon as we sat down, we all started eating thepla.”
She further explained, “Whenever Nani travels, she travels with a lot of food.” Rupali also revealed that she was pleasantly surprised to find Indian breakfast options, including idli, chutney and poha, at her hotel.
Rupali was accompanied by her husband, son and mother on the trip. The actor first became widely popular for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and later achieved massive fame with Anupamaa. The show became a major hit during the pandemic and turned Rupali into a household name. Several of her dialogues from the series have since gone viral, with fans frequently recreating them on social media.
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