Rupali Ganguly says Anupamaa taught her self-love: ‘You have to think about yourself first’

Actor Rupali Ganguly believes her hit television show Anupamaa has taught her self-love. In the Star Plus show, Rupali plays the titular role of a righteous homemaker, who finally comes into her own.

Rupali told ETimes, “Through Anupamaa, I’ve learnt that self-love is very important. Usually, women are not able to accept their own self and they are not able to love themselves.”

Mentioning how some women are low on self-esteem due to their physical appearance, the actor added, “It’s not like only other women do that I also sometimes think that way. This constant thinking we are not being up to the mark or are less as compared to others, criticising ourselves all the time, putting ourselves down is not right. Thinking about others is a very good quality but you have to think about yourself first. When you start loving yourself, you will start loving others also is what I feel.”

Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actress Popular award for her performance in the show Anupamaa at the recently held Indian Television Academy Awards 2022. Her performance with co-actor Gaurav Khanna also became the highlight of ITA 2022.