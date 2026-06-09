Rupali Ganguly ‘dearly misses’ Satish Shah at Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion, watch

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away in October 2025. Seven months after his death, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast members recently came together for a reunion party. Rupali Ganguly shared glimpses of the get-together on social media.
In the video, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deven Bhojani, JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia were seen catching up with one another. While sharing the clip, Rupali also remembered Satish Shah, saying she missed him ‘dearly.’
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion
Meeting for the first time since Satish Shah’s demise, the actors were seen exchanging warm hugs. Later, the team also sang the show’s title track. Sharing the post, Rupali wrote, “Some reunions bring back memories, some bring back emotions. Missed you, kaka, dearly.”
Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “This song feels incomplete without Indravardhan Sarabhai’s face…” Another fan wrote, “The OG Don of the Sarabhai family is dearly missed in this frame. But all of you guys coming together for some reason and gracing the screen again is pure happiness and nostalgia for Sarabhai lovers.” A third fan commented, “One of my most favorite shows of all time.” One of the fans also posted a special request, “Please make a reunion episode like FRIENDS!”
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was initially considered a flop
In 2023, Satish Shah spoke about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai during an interview with Rajshri. He said, “The makers of Sarabhai came to my house, and they narrated me the whole story that there is a role of a father. I was listening to it seriously and told them, ‘Ok, let’s do it.’ When we started the show, it was taken off air because it had low TRPs. I don’t want to blame anyone. We had worked sincerely. But people realised later when they again saw it, and after that it (TRP) went on rising.”
“The reason behind making the serial was that the channel Star One, they wanted to cater to the higher set of society. So the idea was to start an elite channel that would be enjoyed by the upper crust of society. I have met girls who told me, ‘I would love to have a father-in-law like you.’ I have met guys who said, ‘I would love to have a father like you.’ I have met women who said, ‘I would hate to have a husband like you.,'” the actor added.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai first aired in 2004, with a second season premiering in 2017. Although a third season was reportedly in the works, there have been no recent updates on the project. Back in 2024, JD Majethia told SCREEN, “It is very much in mind, but for it to be on paper, there needs to be some wow factor. So if you all pray, something should come up, but Sarabhai 3 is very much on the cards.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More