Rupali Ganguly ‘dearly misses’ Satish Shah at Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion, watch

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away in October 2025. Seven months after his death, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast members recently came together for a reunion party. Rupali Ganguly shared glimpses of the get-together on social media.

In the video, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Deven Bhojani, JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia were seen catching up with one another. While sharing the clip, Rupali also remembered Satish Shah, saying she missed him ‘dearly.’

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion

Meeting for the first time since Satish Shah’s demise, the actors were seen exchanging warm hugs. Later, the team also sang the show’s title track. Sharing the post, Rupali wrote, “Some reunions bring back memories, some bring back emotions. Missed you, kaka, dearly.”