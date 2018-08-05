Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rupali Ganguly injured in road rage incident

Rupali Ganguly’s car’s window was broken, leaving her hands bleeding and her son completely shaken. Rupali Ganguly’s car’s window was broken, leaving her hands bleeding and her son completely shaken.

Popular television actor Rupali Ganguly had a harrowing experience on Saturday morning. The actor was on her way to drop her five-year-old son to school when she faced an unfortunate incident of road rage. Rupali’s car’s window was broken, leaving her hands bleeding and her son completely shaken. The actor took to Twitter to share her ordeal.

The incident happened in Andheri. Rupali’s car accidentally brushed a passing bike. The biker and his pillion rider immediately stopped her car and started arguing with her. While the actor apologised to the men, they were in no mood to back off. One of them broke the glass of her car’s window. The shards pierced Rupali’s arm and left her bleeding.

As the man was about to break the window on her son’s side, she drove off her car to Versova police station. While Rupali was completely shocked that no one came to support her, she was all praises for the police team.

Rupali Ganguly tweeted about the shocking incident, “For the first time in my life I experienced #RoadRage!2 #Hooligans on a bike smashed my car window and kept hurling abuses at me in front of my 5yr old son!I dint note down the number or even take their pics-my only agenda was to get my petrified child n his caretaker to safety!”

For the first time in my life I experienced #RoadRage!2 #Hooligans on a bike smashed my car window and kept hurling abuses at me in front of my 5yr old son!I dint note down the number or even take their pics-my only agenda was to get my petrified child n his caretaker to safety! pic.twitter.com/YJVZYhIDzy — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

She added, “Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed and FIR.. seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help…but all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch.. we went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai @MumbaiPolice”

Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed and FIR.. seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help…but all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch.. we went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/G3A94OaDLM — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

Stating that no one came to help her, Rupali posted, “#spiritofmumbai does not exist!!!! The people just stood there watching a two women and child being attacked in a car being by two #scums!I was on my way to drop my son to school at 8.20am! They all just stood and saw the #tamasha! Not one person came to help or intervene!!”

#spiritofmumbai does not exist!!!! The people just stood there watching a two women and child being attacked in a car being by two #scums!I was on my way to drop my son to school at 8.20am! They all just stood and saw the #tamasha! Not one person came to help or intervene!! pic.twitter.com/HumDVdFUWt — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

She added, “Only one woman on a bike and two women in a rickshaw came later and offered to help us!!! #women!!! Where were the #men ???? @MumbaiPolice #thankyou for doing all that you guys do for this city which has the most #indifferent breed of people !!!” https://t.co/KEnVn6CRGH

Heaping praise on the police, she posted, “true #spiritofmumbai I found in @mumbaipolice !Thank you so much was restoring my child’s faith that police will punish the bad guys #Versovapolice #Badguzar sir,#Om sir detection head,#mohite sir detection, #rakshe sir duty officer and #Jhende sir for always being there”

true #spiritofmumbai I found in @mumbaipolice !Thank you so much was restoring my child’s faith that police will punish the bad guys🙏🏻 #Versovapolice #Badguzar sir,#Om sir detection head,#mohite sir detection, #rakshe sir duty officer and #Jhende sir for always being there🙏🏻 — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

These were the guys! The one on the left broke the glass with a punch ! Wish he would put his strength to better use than scaring women and children #RoadRage @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Kn6GeETjJh — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

She also posted photos of the two miscreants, “These were the guys! The one on the left broke the glass with a punch ! Wish he would put his strength to better use than scaring women and children #RoadRage @MumbaiPolice”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd