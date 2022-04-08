Inside Rupali Ganguly’s 45th birthday celebration: ‘When I turned a year younger’

Actor Rupali Ganguly on Friday took to Instagram to post several pictures from her birthday celebration. The actor celebrated her birthday with family members and the team of her hit show Anupamaa. Ganguly turned 45 on April 5.

The actor shared clicks with her husband, son and other family members, along with a cake cutting video. In one of the photos from the sets of Anupamaa, we see her co-stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhandhu Pandey. “The day when I turned a year older…..no I mean younger. Birthday 2022!!” Ganguly wrote in the caption of the post.

Rupali Ganguly is currently shooting for the prequel of Anupamaa titled Anupama – Namaste America. The first look stills of the show were released recently. The 11-episode prequel is set 17 years before the events of the TV show Anupamaa. The series will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 25.

Anupama – Namaste America also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Ekta Sariya and Sarita Joshi.

Rupali Ganguly, who had previously appeared in TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sanjivani, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish, found new fame with Anupamaa that premiered on Star Plus in 2020.