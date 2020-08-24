Rupal Patel on Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Kokila video: Never imagined my dialogue could be turned into rap

Rupal Patel feels honoured by the viral Kokilaben video. (Photo: PR)

Yashraj Mukhate has become a social media sensation with his Kokilaben video. Using a dialogue from the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the music producer added beats and tunes to it, creating a highly amusing composition. While many celebrities have been going gaga over the viral video, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rupal Patel, who features in the video, feels honoured by the same.

Rupal, who is currently part of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, in a statement shared that she was quite surprised and shocked when she first saw the video. Given the actor is not on social media, she did not watch the video until her family and friends called her about it.

“I was pleasantly surprised and also quite shocked. I could never imagine that my dialogues could be turned into rap. From the time, the video was posted, I have been getting so many warm and appreciative messages. Family, friends and even fans have been calling to congratulate me. I got to know that Smriti Irani has also shared the video. I am humbled and honoured. What else can I say?” she said.

In the video, Rupal Patel’s character Kokilaben is seen scolding her bahu Gopi (Gia Manek) and Rashi (Richa Hasabnis) for keeping the cooker on the gas stove without chane (chickpeas). The video has already garnered more than four million views on Instagram and even caught the fancy of popular Bollywood stars.

Rupal also shared that she asked her friends to get Yashraj Mukhate’s number and called him on Saturday. She added that while Saath Nibhana Saathiya has always been an iconic show, this song will make the character more memorable. She said, “I spoke to Yashraj and thanked him. He has utilised his creativity nicely and that made this song viral. No doubt Kokila Modi is an iconic character, but now this rap song will make her more memorable in people’s hearts.”

The 24-year-old musician recently went LIVE with Indian Express and shared that he was overjoyed when Rupal Patel called him. Stating that he initially did not believe it, Mukhate said, “I was so taken aback when Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) called me on my personal number. It was an unbelievable experience as I never expected the video would reach her. She could have just congratulated and hung up, but she actually spoke to me for 10 minutes. I was amazed by the gesture.” He also shared that Rupal invited him to her sets, whenever he is in Mumbai.

Not just Rupal Patel but others from team Saath Nibhana Saathiya also seemed impressed by Yashraj’s skills. Rucha Hasabnis, who plays the (in) famous Rashi, reshared the video and wrote, “WOH MAIN THI 🙋🏻‍♀️😂🤦🏻‍♀️Saw the memes today…@yashrajmukhate crazy stuff 😅 #rashi”

While Saath Nibhana Saathiya producer Rashmi Sharma shared the video, captioning it “Kaun tha? 😊,” Mohammad Nazim, who essayed Ahem, wrote, “Thank you so much everyone luv you all God bless you 😘😘😘🙏🙏,” on Yashraj’s post.

Aurangabad resident Yashraj Mukhate is an engineer, and composes music as a freelancer. A self-trainer music producer, Mukhate shared that it was Salim Merchant, who encouraged him to compose music. While the 24-year-old is over the moon with his newfound virality, he also wants people to enjoy his original scores.

Read | Yashraj Mukhate on his Kokilaben video: Never expected it to go viral this way

“I never expected the video to go viral this way. But now that it has, I am sure people will expect a lot from me. Since they have loved this format, I will work on it more. However, I would also want them to enjoy my original composition,” shared Yashraj.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd