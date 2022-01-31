Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal reacts on Tejasswi Prakash being called ‘fixed winner’ of Bigg Boss 15

Pratik Sehajpal may have not lifted the Bigg Boss 15 trophy but he is definitely winning hearts. The reality show was won by Tejasswi Prakash, while her boyfriend Karan Kundrra ended his journey as the second runner-up. Sharing that he feels there was no shortcoming on his part, Pratik added that if there were any shortcomings, he would have been sitting with the trophy but without the love. However, he was a little heartbroken when he lost the title by a whisker.

“I walked out of Bigg Boss OTT sacrificing my chance to win the trophy for Bigg Boss 15. I entered the show with the dream to win this show. However, now when I see the amount of love and respect people have for me. I will always be grateful for that,” he said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Pratik Sehajpal shared that he feels humbled to get so much love from several celebrities, especially Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. “When she came on the show and said how much she loves me, I could not believe myself. I have seen her interviews and she mentioned how she has never gone all out to support someone on the show. She never needed to do that. I am sure she must have found something genuine about me or could relate to me. I am so thankful to her and everyone else who supported me.”

After the announcement, social media had been abuzz with claims that Tejasswi Prakash was allegedly a ‘fixed winner’. On asked about his take on the same, the runner-up shared, “I won’t like to comment on it. I always believe in hard work and luck. I worked hard on the show and so has the other person. I don’t want to talk about whether it was unfair, as everything is fair in love and war. Isse zyada kuch nahi bolunga (I won’t say anything more than that).”

This is not the first time that Pratik Sehajpal has lost a show, as he was also the runner up of Ace of Space. Ask him if what he has learned from both the experiences and he smiled to share, “Firstly, I never consider it as a defeat. It may be big claims but I always believe that people who win hearts go on to do wonders in life. My mother’s prayers and sister’s hard work is with me along with my Pratik fam. I know I will make the most of any opportunity that comes my way.”

An ardent Salman Khan fan, the runner-up shard that he confessed to the Bollywood star about his love for him. When he asked for career guidance, Pratik said that his idol asked him to only focus on hard work. “He told me that building a body is fine but there are more things to focus on. Bhai also mentioned a very important thing to me. He said that if you want something, you should never hesitate to ask for it, even beg if needed. Salman bhai said that I go to any lengths if I need anything. I think that makes him the most loved man. His humility and passion are so inspiring,” Pratik said, adding that the host even gifted him his own T-shirt as a gesture.

Lastly, when asked to share his best and worst moments from the show, the actor said, “I don’t think there was any worst moment. Each day spent in the house was special for me. There are so many personality traits that I would always run away from. On the show, I accepted and expressed myself. I think even if there was one moment missing from my journey, I wouldn’t have been standing here.”

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra, Bigg Boss 15’s top five also included Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.