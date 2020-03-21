Run trailer: Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson are out and about in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy series

Run premieres on April 12 on HBO. Run premieres on April 12 on HBO.

Run is an upcoming HBO comedy series starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson in lead roles. It comes from English screenwriter Vicky Jones, a frequent Phoebe Waller-Bridge collaborator, who has written and directed it. Waller-Bridge is one of the executive producers.

Wever and Gleeson play the role of ex-couple Ruby Richardson and Billy Johnson, respectively, who made a pact 17 years ago in college. The pact said that if one of them texted the word ‘run’, and the other one texted it back, they would leave everything, meet at the Grand Central Station and journey across America together.

Watch the trailer of Run here:

While Billy is a successful life guru, there is little going on in Ruby’s life and none of it particularly interesting.

The series appears to be a twisted Before Sunrise. Overall, it does look good, if not wholly original. The two leads will likely have good writing to work with if Jones’ work on Fleabag, the original stage production that inspired the series, is anything to go by.

