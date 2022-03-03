Rula Deti Hai is the break-up song that will have TejRan fans making Instagram reels. Watch

Bigg Boss 15’s most popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who have been embracing their new relationship after coming out of the show, have appeared in a new music video together titled ‘Rula Deti Hai’. Unlike their public image at the moment, the song is all about heartbreak.

The music video follows the story of a couple who is now broken up, and how the man has become borderline alcoholic ever since the break-up. With lyrics by Rana Sotal and composition by Rajat Nagpal, singer Yaseer Desai gives vocals to a generic break-up song. With the kind of fan following TejRan have on social media, be ready to see numerous Instagram reels of the song.

Watch Rula Deti Hai here:

Kundrra share the song on social media with the caption, “#Ruladetihai is always gonna be a very very special song to me & so close to our hearts I really want you guys to watch it, feel the emotions & we will be waiting for all your feedback Thank you for all the love, beyond grateful and blessed ”

After winning Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash landed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan, who was amongst the finalists on the Colors TV reality show, will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. He had earlier shared on Instagram, “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana!”